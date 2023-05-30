How to get the Charged Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom

The Charged Armor set is a unique set of three armor pieces in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While they have moderate defensive stats on their own, when Link is wearing all three pieces of the armor set, he gets a major attack boost during thunderstorms. This can certainly be used to a player’s advantage when navigating the world of Hyrule.

As with most armor sets, all three pieces to the Charged Armor set are found in different locations. With this set, in particular, though, players must also meet a few other requirements if they wish to add this armor set to their inventory. I will walk you through the step-by-step process of getting the Charged Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom in the guide below.

How do I get the Charged Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom?

First and foremost, players will need to have completed both the Regional Phenomena questline and the Crisis at Hyrule quest. If you don’t have one or either of those quests completed, then you will not be able to get the Charged Armor set.

If you meet those requirements, then you will need to head to Kakariko Village (coordinates 1534, -1082, 0364). Here, you want to find the Ring Ruins and head slightly south of that location on the map. To be more precise, go to the coordinates 1814, -0945, 0113, where you will find three NPCs looking up at the ruins in the sky. These NPCs are Paya, Tauro, and Calip. You want to speak to Paya first, and after this is done, you can head up to the temple.

Paya’s location on the map. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn around, go up the ladder on the right side of the wooden platform, and then climb the wall that leads up to the temple. Here, you will find yourself on the edge of a wooden plank. On the edge, use Link’s Ascend ability to reach the inside of the ruins. Once inside, you need to whip out your camera and take a picture of the framed text that is on the wall in front of you.

With the picture taken, head back down to Tauro and speak with him. He will translate the text and this will allow you to make your way to the next part of the quest, which takes place near the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower (coordinates 0062, -2119, 0098). Once there, go down the stairs and turn around to the left. Calip will be standing near the fire; you can speak to him and he will send you to a new location.

This location is right in the middle of Dracozu Lake, which is found southwest of the Popla Foothills tower (coordinates 0926, -2520, 0010). These coordinates will take you to a campfire on a small patch of grass in the lake. From this fire, head straight into a tiny room across the lake. Tauro will be inside, and you can speak to him. Once you’re done, you can head up the stairs inside the room to open a chest, which contains the Charged Shirt.

The location of the campfire that leads to the Charged Shirt. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the Charged Shirt immediately, as you will need it to obtain the rest of the armor pieces. Head back outside to the lake and go left. Keep following the water on the left side until you see another door on the right side of the lake, like the one you just came out of. Head inside, break through the rocks using a heavy weapon, go up the stairs, open the chest, and you will acquire the Charged Trousers.

Once again, equip them and head back outside. This time, take a right and follow the water again. Your final door is on the left side of the water, but I had to go back and forth between the right and left sides to navigate the water. Eventually, you will come across the door, at which point you can go inside, break the vines with a blade, and open the last chest to acquire the Charged Headdress.

Congratulations, you now have the full Charged Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

