How to get Steering Sticks in Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai Dispensers in Tears of the Kingdom are machines that can provide a wide array of Zonai Devices in exchange for Zonai Charges. One particularly useful Zonai Tool is the Steering Stick, which allows you to control your mode of transportation, whether it be a hot air balloon, wagon, boat, or anything else.

In Tears of the Kingdom, you can build any mode of transportation that you can imagine. The only issue is that without the Steering Stick, you simply cannot control the direction. You can place items such as rockets or fans to take you in a general direction but are still at the mercy of the air or water currents.

The Steering Stick gives you complete control over your creation, whatever that creation may be. If you are looking for Steering Sticks in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to do.

Where to get Steering Sticks in Tears of the Kingdom

The Steering Stick in Tears of the Kingdom gives you control over virtually anything you can create with your Ultrahand ability. Like all Zonai Devices, the Steering Stick can be acquired by placing Zonai Charges in a Zonai Dispenser.

Some Zonai Dispensers however are more likely to give you Steering Sticks than others. The Necluda Sky Archipelago is just one location where the nearby Dispenser is likely to give you this Zonai Device.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get here, venture to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower south of Central Hyrule. Unlock this Skyview Tower by clearing out thorns with any fire-based ability and use it to shoot up into the sky region and land on the nearby islands. From here, you should be able to spot the Dispenser and exchange any Zonai Charges that you have for it.

I definitely recommend stocking up on as many Zonai Charges as possible before going to the Necluda Sky Archipelago. As while this location can grant you plenty of Steering Sticks, it is still somewhat randomized.

