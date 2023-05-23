One of the several easter eggs that are within Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a nod back to Majora’s Mask and the armor set that Link wears at the end of that game (as long as players collected all of the masks). The armor set in Tears of the Kingdom is called the Fierce Deity set, and it has three pieces that are scattered around the surface of Hyrule.

If players want to find the armor set, which also includes a weapon, they can read the guide below. I will show you exactly where to find all three pieces of the Fierce Deity set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Finding the Fierce Deity armor set in Tears of the Kingdom

The four pieces to the Fierce Deity armor set are the Armor, Mask, Boots, and Sword. Players will have to travel far and wide if they want to acquire all four pieces. However, before players can even think about tracking down the Fierce Diety set, they need to complete a requisite quest.

That quest is started by traveling to the Kisinona Shrine and going due north until you see smoke in the air. Near this smoke, you will find Prissen and Domidak, two treasure hunters who are talking near a cliff right outside Cephla Lake Cave. As you may already know, these NPCs give out quests regarding Misko’s Treasure. You can talk to them and they will say that they need help finding the correct chest inside the cave near them.

You are able to speak to their dog, found near their tent, who leads you to the right chest inside the cave after you feed it four apples. Inside the right chest, you will acquire the Ember Trousers. This will trigger Prissen and Domidak to enter the cave and speak with you. After doing so, you will start a new quest called Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity.

It’s at this time, you can begin searching for the Fierce Deity armor set in Tears of the Kingdom. You can see how to find all four pieces to the set below.

Fierce Deity Armor

Screengrab via Dot Esports

First up, there is the Fierce Deity Armor, which is located at the Akkala Citadel Ruins, near the Domizuin Shrine (coordinates 3305, 1443, 0426). You are looking for a “bedchamber” here, as described in Misko’s note. This bedchamber is located in the southwestern section of the ruins. You will run into a Gloom enemy that you can choose to fight or simply run away from. The bedchamber is hidden inside the ruins through a hole in the wall and then through the cave entrance on the ground.

Go into the cave entrance, and you will walk out with the Fierce Deity Armor.

Fierce Deity Mask

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Next up, we have the Fierce Deity Mask, which is located at Skull Lake (coordinates 3211, 3581, 0215). This is found west of Akkala and northeast of Eldin. Here, Misko is leading you to the “left eye,” which you need to skydive through. On the map, you can see two different circles in Skull Lake. You actually need to skydive through the right one on the map. To do this, you can fast travel to Sitsum Shrine and jump from the north cliff that faces the lake.

Once you have dived through the eye, you will encounter some Stalkoblins and a Stalnox after destroying rock walls. After killing the Stalnox, you will see a platform that has flags around it. Climb up to this platform, and open the chest to find the Fierce Deity Mask.

Fierce Deity Boots

Screengrab via Dot Esports

The third piece we’re looking for is the Fierce Deity Boots, which are found inside the Ancient Tree Stump. This is found directly north of Moun Daphnes and south of Giant’s Forest (coordinates -1099, -0473, 0063). You can take the wooden bridge to get to the stump and there you are able to jump inside of it. The cave is full of roots that you are able to walk on, so it can get a little confusing inside.

You want to find the root that runs along the water near the bottom of the room and keep going on it until you reach some vines. Break the vines to continue on and then you will have to climb some mossy walls. This will lead you to another room that has more confusing roots to follow. Keep following the one that leads you to more vines. Break through them as well and you will find the chest that has the Fierce Deity Boots inside.

Fierce Deity Sword

Finally, there is the last piece of the set, the Fierce Deity Sword. You can begin by going back to Cephla Lake Cave at the spot you spoke to Prissen and Domidak. Here, go into the room with a plethora of dummy chests. Put on all three armor pieces of the Fierce Deity set and a wall will open at the back of the room. Inside the room, you can open a chest to receive the Fierce Deity Sword.

You have now successfully completed one of the best easter eggs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and received a terrific armor set and weapon out of it.

