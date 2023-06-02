Your bow and arrow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an essential ranged-combat tool you will find yourself using very often. While Breath of the Wild veterans may notice several arrows technically ‘missing’ in this latest franchise title, you can create resources such as the Ancient Arrow thanks to a new ability.

Fusing materials is a new skill you will acquire shortly after finishing the tutorial zone on the Great Sky Island. With this ability, you can add countless materials to your arrows to increase damage, the arrow’s travel distance, or add unique status effects. With one material, you can recreate the heavily damaging Ancient Arrow.

Given there are no express tutorials on how to create an ancient arrow, this can be a difficult task to undertake. If you are trying to learn how to craft Ancient Arrows in Tears of the Kingdom, this is everything that you need to know.

Ancient Arrows Tears of the Kingdom Guide

In Tears of the Kingdom, you cannot purchase or find Ancient Arrows out in the wild. Instead, you will need to craft these arrows with your Fuse ability. Ancient Blade is a resource found sparsely throughout Hyrule and the kingdoms beyond.

Ancient Blade found from a chest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Early in my playthrough, I could only obtain Ancient Blade by unlocking chests around the world. Given that these chests are randomized, it is unlikely you will find very many through this tedious and time-consuming method.

The best way to reliably obtain Ancient Blade comes after defeating the boss in the Spirit Temple. After this, you will be able to speak with a Mining Construct that will trade 50 Zonaite for one Ancient Blade. Though this may be a costly trade, the arrows you can create afterward are incredibly powerful and will be able to one-shot any non-boss enemy.

