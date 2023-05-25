How to get a Laser Device Beam Emitter in Tears of the Kingdom

One of the biggest additions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly the various Zonai Devices that you will encounter throughout the game. The Laser Device Beam Emitter is just one of many Zonai Devices that you can use, fuse to other materials, or find countless other functions for.

Though some Zonai Devices can be seen scattered throughout the map of Hyrule, the best way to get any Zonai Device is through a Device Dispenser. In order to use a Device Dispenser, you will need Zonai Charges to exchange. These are typically found by destroying Construct enemy across both the ground and sky areas of the map.

If you are looking for Beam Emitters in Tears of the Kingdom for any reason, here is what you can do.

Beam Emitters Guide Tears of the Kingdom

Device Dispensers are the main method of acquiring almost all Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom. Though randomized, some Device Dispensers have a much higher likelihood of dropping certain Zonai Devices.

For Beam Emitters, the best Device Dispenser to visit is located in the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. The best way to travel to this location is by using the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. This Sky Archipelago can be quite difficult to reach even after launching from the Skyview Tower, so make sure you have plenty of stamina to glide, and also potentially Tulin to help provide wind gusts.

The South Lanayru Sky Archipelago has two different Device Dispensers across the sky islands. The Dispenser that contains Beam Emitters is located on the lower altitude sky island.

This island is also home to a diving challenge that you can complete to gain a piece of the Gliding Armor Set. If you find yourself soaring the skies fairly often, then you may wish to pursue this additional objective.

After finding the Device Dispenser, simply hold your Zonai Charges and press the prompt to exchange it for Zonai Devices. Amongst the various Zonai Devices you receive, you should get plenty of Beam Emitters.

