Nintendo gave a little treat to players who enjoy the gacha system with the Zonai Device Dispensers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They look like Japanese gachapon machines and are scattered around Hyrule.

Zonai Devices are the different mechanisms that you can use to build almost anything if you are creative, such as cars, planes, and even mech suits. You can find them in chests, but the main way you can obtain a large quantity is through the Device Dispensers.

Full item list for Zonai Device Dispensers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Zonai devices you can get from the dispensers can be separated into four groups. You can get every type of device if you visit most of the device dispensers on the map.

Since the items are exchanged from Zonai charges or materials through a gacha system, you won’t be able to choose which device you’ll get, however.

Navigation

Balloon: Lifts objects when filled with hot air from a heat source.

Big Wheel: A slow-spinning wheel.

Cart: A flat platform with four wheels.

Fan: Blows wind in a direction, useful for hovering or pushing other objects.

Rocket: A missile that launches with force, but runs out of fuel after a short while.

Sled: Ideal on a slope, grass, or sand.

Small Wheel: A fast-spinning wheel, but much smaller than a Big Wheel.

Steering Stick: Attaching to a vehicle allows for more steering control.

Wing: A platform that you can use to fly.

Emitters

Beam Emitter: Shoots a beam of light that deals damage.

Flame Emitter: Shoots flames that deal damage.

Frost Emitter: Shoots streams of ice that deal damage.

Shock Emitter: Shoots electricity that deals damage.

Offensive

Cannon: Shoots cannonballs that explode when hitting a target.

Construct Head: It always faces enemies. Attaching emitters to it will transform it into an automated weapon.

Homing Cart: A cart that targets and charges toward enemies.

Spring: Launches items—or you—into the air.

Time Bomb: After a short time, it explodes dealing damage in an area.

Utility

Battery: Gives additional power to other devices.

Hydrant: Fires a blast of water.

Hover Stone: A platform that hovers when powered.

Light: A simple source of light.

Mirror: Reflects and focuses light.

Portable Pot: Lets you prepare one meal or elixir.

Stabilizer: It functions as a gyro and makes anything you attach it to stand upright.

Stake: It remains stuck once attached to surfaces and can be built upon.

All Zonai Dispenser locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a total of 25 Zonai Device Dispensers scattered around the Ske map of Hyrule. You’ll only find three dispensers on the Surface and two in the Depths. Each dispenser will give you a limited list of devices you can earn.

Here are the locations of all Zonai Dispensers and what devices you can get from them:

Three in Hebra Sky: Rocket, Flame Emitter, Portable Pot, Time Bomb, Wing, Sled, Fan, Cart, and Light.

Two in North Hyrule Sky: Shock Emitter, Light, Steering Stick, Homing Cart.

Three in Akkala Sky: Hover Stone, Time Bomb, Homing Cart, Hydrant, Stake, Cannon Construct Head, Cart, Homing Cart.

Four in Lanayru Sky: Fan, Hover Ston, Wing, Battery, Stabilizer, Big Wheel, Hydrant, Battery, Fan, Spring, Beam Emitter, and Steering Stick.

Three in Tabantha Sky: Baloon, Fan, Portable Pot, Time Bomb, Stake, Shock Emitter, Sled, Stabilizer, Frost Emitter.

Two in Southern Hyrule Sky: Time Bomb, Small Wheel, Light, Rocket, Beam Emitter, Sled, Mirror, Steering Stick, Stake.

Two in Great Sky Island: Flame Emitter, Fan, Portable Pot, and Wing.

Four in Necluda Sky: Cannon, Wing, Spring, Time Bomb, Homing Cart, Beam Emitter, Flame Emitter, Frost Emitter, Steering Stick, Small Wheel, Light, and Time Bomb.

Two in Faron Sky: Flame Emitter, Fan, Portable Pot, Fan, Small Wheel, and Wing.

Hudson Construction Site: Fan, Small Wheel, Steering Stick, Balloon, Big Wheel, Rocket.

Kakariko Village: Balloon, Fan, Big Wheel, Stabilizer.

Gerudo Canyon: Stake, Big Wheel, Spring, Portable Pot, Battery.

