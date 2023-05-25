Zonai Devices are one of the major new additions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, providing you with a wide range of tools and assets. Construct Heads are just one of the various Zonai Devices found throughout the game that you can obtain.

Construct Heads apply target locking onto other Zonai Devices. Meaning, whenever paired with something like the Beam Emitter or Cannon the Zonai Device will automatically face and fire at any enemies in the area.

Getting a Construct Head is fairly easy, though you will need to know where to go. If you are trying to attain Construct Heads in Tears of the Kingdom, this is what you need to do.

Where to find Construct Heads in Tears of the Kingdom

Construct Heads can most reliably be found in Zonai Device Dispensers. These giant machines can be found across the Sky Islands and can grant you Zonai Devices in exchange for Zonai Charges. Though randomized, some Device Dispensers have a greater likelihood of dropping Construct Heads.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location – Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several Device Dispensers that can drop Construct Heads. The easiest area to obtain Construct Heads is at Bravery Island. To get here, go to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower at the following coordinates: 0230, 2071, 1984. Launch into the air and glide to the circular structured Sky Island nearby.

The West Necluda Sky Archipelago is anther area that has Device Dispensers which can contain Construct Heads. This Dispenser can be found at coordinates 1349, -2144, 0585.

Zonai Device Dispenser in West Necluda Sky Archipelago location – Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter the Sky Island you choose, all you need to do is take out your Zonai Charges and place the items into the Device Dispensers. I would recommend acquiring as many Zonai Charges as you can before venturing out to find Construct Heads. With five to ten Zonai Charges, I was able to get plenty of Construct Heads from both locations.

