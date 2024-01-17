Category:
How to get a Cobble Crusher in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Be ready for battle.
Published: Jan 16, 2024 08:00 pm
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of unique weapons, but one of the biggest, baddest, and honestly just coolest to look at is the Cobble Crusher.

This regional weapon from the Goron biome is a giant sword that can deal major damage, and it’s something that you may want to pick up during the early portions of your adventure. Of course, to do this, you’ll need to know where it can be found.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to get the Cobble Crusher, and some of them are available right from the jump. But, be warned, it won’t be easy.

Where to find the Cobble Crusher in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are three different ways to get the Cobble Crusher in Tears of the Kingdom, but the easiest is to loot it from across Hyrule. There are two specific places where it can be found—the Boboklins Camp west of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, and in a chest near Goron Hot Springs.

The first of these places is at a Bokoblins camp west of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. Simply fast-travel to this tower and glide on down to the west. Eventually, you will see the camp, but if you can’t the coordinates are 1345, 1060, 0057. We suggest taking out the Bokoblin on the tower with your bow before pushing in to eliminate the other three. One of these enemies will drop the weapon.

You can also find the Cobble Crusher in a chest near Goron Hot Springs. This chest is guarded by enemy creatures so be ready to battle for it, though you can take your time picking off one at a time, and finally getting that weapon you’ve been searching for.

The third and final way to get yourself the Cobble Crusher will require you to scan the Champion Daruk Amiibo. This is the most expensive and difficult way to get yourself the Cobble Crusher, but if you happen to already have this Amiibo in your collection then is a great choice. Be warned: this Amiibo doesn’t always provide the Cobble Crusher, but you can scan it once a day, so keep scanning until you eventually get what you’re after.

