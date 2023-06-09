How to get a 5-shot bow in Tears of the Kingdom

While a traditional bow and arrow is certainly useful in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one that can shoot up to five arrows at a time can completely change your gameplay. You can get ahold of this power by acquiring a five-shot bow, which shoots five arrows at once, but only at the cost of one arrow from the stock in your inventory. Obviously, this is a huge boon and makes both close and long-range fights much easier.

In Tears of the Kingdom, there are different two and three-shot bows you can acquire. However, there is only one five-shot bow, and it’s called the Savage Lynel Bow. Most of the time, this bow comes in a three-shot form, but it has a rare chance to have a five-shot bonus attached to it when enemies drop it as loot. Below, I will go over exactly how you can get your hands on this bow in Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting a five-shot bow in Tears of the Kingdom

As you might expect, the only true way to obtain the Savage Lynel Bow is to kill Silver and White Maned Lynels, which are found all across Hyrule. Perhaps the easiest Silver Maned Lynel to find is in the Chasm directly underneath Hyrule Castle, which you can access very early on.

After jumping into this Chasm, you will have to defeat a few enemies before reaching the area where the Lynel is waiting. The exact coordinates for the Lynel are -0252, 0786, -1090. The Lynel enemies will scale with your level, meaning you won’t be either underleveled or overleveled when you fight one. Still, when going to fight the Lynel in the Depths below Hyrule Castle, you will want to bring plenty of healing items and your most powerful weapon.

The Lynel is no pushover, and it might take you a few attempts in order to understand its attack patterns. I had to start over three different times before eventually getting the Lynel to fall. However, perhaps the worst part about this fight is the Lynel you defeat is not guaranteed to drop a five-shot bow.

If you want to take on some other Lynels across the map to see if your luck fares better against them, you can find more Lynels in the Depths below Coliseum Ruins. Here you will find the Floating Coliseum at coordinates -1184, -1253, -0454. When you drop into this location, one or more Lynels will appear from locked gates ready to take you on. There is a high chance one of them will drop at least a three-shot bow, and a smaller chance of dropping the coveted five-shot bow.

The location of Lynels in the Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, if you managed to get yourself a three-shot bow from a Lynel, there is an easy way to upgrade it. You can visit a Rock Octorock in the Eldin region of the map and throw your three-shot bow in front of the creature. It will inhale the bow, polish it up, and spit it back out as an upgraded bow. One of the potential upgrades for the bow is the five-shot bonus.

I recommend saving right in front of the Rock Octorock before you give it your three-shot bow. This way, if you don’t get the upgrade you want, you can re-load your save file and try the process over again until you get the five-shot bow.

The location of a Rock Octorock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest Rock Octorock I was able to find was in the skull den in the Death Mountains at coordinates 1860, 2729, 0396. However, they are located all over the Eldin region in Hyrule.

