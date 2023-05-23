In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across a wide variety of resources that can be both purchased and found around Hyrule. Fire Fruit is an excellent tool that has multiple uses, and you will likely find it useful throughout your playthrough.

Fire Fruit can be used both as a weapon and tool for survival. You can eat Fire Fruit on its own, restoring half a heart. More effectively, you can also cook Fire Fruit in any warm pot to create a meal that restores a significant amount of health and grants temporary cold resistance.

But my personal favorite use of the Fire Fruit is to fuse the consumable onto arrows. With a Fire Fruit attached, you now have a fire arrow that deals more damage and can set your opponents on fire. I find this an incredibly useful tool whenever getting the jump on a group of unassuming enemies.

Whatever your preferred use of Fire Fruit, it is simply one of the most important resources in Tears of the Kingdom. If you are trying to farm Fire Fruit, here is what you can do.

Where to get Fire Fruit in Tears of the Kingdom

Fire Fruit is found across the world in Tears of the Kingdom, though there are specific areas where you can loot greater amounts of the resource. The In-Isa Shrine on Great Sky Island is the best place to grab plenty of Fire Fruit. The exact coordinates for this location are (0026, -1503, 1408).

The In-Isa Shrine will be one of the first Shrines that you encounter in Tears of the Kingdom (which also means you should be able to fast travel to it if you’ve completed the first few parts of the opening sequence of the game). In this Shrine is a small section of multiple Fire Fruit trees that you can loot. Since these trees replenish with more Fire Fruit even after you’ve completed the Shrine, this is an optimal place to farm Fire Fruit with minimal effort.

The Fire Fruit inside the In-Isa Shrine, along with any other Fire Fruit plants across Hyrule you may have looted, won’t respawn immediately after leaving and re-entering the Shrine. The fruits inside instead should fully reset with a Blood Moon, which resets spawns for mobs, items, and plants every 168 minutes and can be identified by a very distinctive cutscene that will briefly interrupt gameplay. Though you will not be able to loot the In-Isa Shrine too often, it is still a reliable spot to grab more Fire Fruit.

