How to complete the Princess Zelda Kidnapped? quest in Tears of the Kingdom

One of the longest questlines in the entirety of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is Potential Princess Sightings, which begins at the Lucky Clover Gazette. During the questline, you must find different stables across Hyrule and complete jobs for Penn.

One particularly tough quest during this adventure is called Princess Zelda Kidnapped? and involves the dastardly Yiga Clan.

If you have been stuck on this quest in Tears of the Kingdom or simply want to prepare for it, we have you covered; I have compiled a complete step-by-step guide for finishing the Princess Zelda Kidnapped? quest.

Completing the Princess Zelda Kidnapped? quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This quest begins at the Dueling Peaks Stable, which is located in the southwestern part of Ash Swamp and just east of the Dueling Peaks region text on the map. For more context, it’s found in West Necluda at the coordinates 1755, -1927, 0010.

The location of the Dueling Peaks Stable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the stable, Penn will be on the roof of the makeshift generator. Make your way up to speak to him and this will start the Princess Zelda Kidnapped? quest. Penn will state the Yiga Clan has been up to their nasty ways again and sent a ransom note that claims they have Princess Zelda at the carved-out heart of the towering twins. This is in reference to the Dueling Peaks region, and the carved-out heart is a specific spot in the southern part of the region.

Make your way to the coordinates 1321, -1958, 0304, where you will find yourself at the top of the Dueling Peaks.

Here, you can find an imposter pretending to be Zelda holed up in a cage. You can simply use the Ultrahand to lift the cage off of the imposter and then defeat the Yigas. I had some trouble defeating the Yigas, as they are of the assassin variety.

As long as you play at a distance and learn their attacks, you can defeat them handily. Once you do, the Princess Zelda Kidnapped? quest will be complete and you will be able to move on to another stable in Tears of the Kingdom.

