Final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer shows Tendril Ganon, flying battles, and Zelda in danger

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be one of the biggest launches of the year if it gets half the attention that Breath of the Wild did. Nintendo clearly knows it has a gem on its hands, slowly dripping out new information ahead of the launch on May 12. Now Nintendo has today released the final trailer ahead of the game’s launch.

In a live stream on the morning of April 13, Eiji Aonuma, one of the producers of the Zelda series, introduced a trailer that seems to showcase some of the story elements of the game. Additionally, players got a better look at how they will be fighting both on the land and in the air, as that’s a large focus of this new title.

