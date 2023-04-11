Nintendo targets Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaker in latest legal pursuit

Nintendo is setting its record straight and engaging in legal pursuit against a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaker.

The publisher filed a DMCA subpoena in a district court in California on April 4 and urged Discord to disclose the identity of the person who leaked its Tears of the Kingdom artbook, according to a report from TorrentFreak on April 10.

In February, the collector edition’s official artbook for TotK was leaked on a Discord server. It showed 200 pages of character concept art, environments, spoilers for the main story, and much more. Nintendo is now legally hunting down the culprit.

“[Nintendo of America] is requesting the attached proposed subpoena that would order Discord Inc… to disclose the identity, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), and e-mail addresses(es) of the user Julien#2743, who is responsible for posting infringing content that appeared at the following channel Discord channel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom…” the subpoena file read.

Nintendo was swift to act on the leak. It sent a DMCA notice to Discord concerning a self-proclaimed official TotK server that infringed copyright as soon as the leak was shared and followed up with a request for server removal only 10 hours later. Two months later, Nintendo filed the subpoena to the California district court.

The company will likely seek legal pursuit on the leaker, as it has on previous occasions. The biggest case involving a Nintendo leak was settled in 2010 after someone leaked the Super Mario Bros. Wii. They settled for $1.5 million in damages.

It’s still unclear whether Discord has complied with Nintendo’s request since it was filed.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12.