Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak spoils important story details and more ahead of release

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just had a massive leak ahead of its May release that reveals images of characters—and cheese.

An already removed post on the tearsofthekingdom subreddit exploded in popularity yesterday as it contained the official art book that comes with the collector’s edition of the game. The art book contained illustrations of characters, places, and more. These, of course, have a tendency to spoil the game for people.

Another post in the same subreddit was made, however, asking how the art book leaks affected their hype for the game and the general response was that it actually amplified their hype instead of killed it. Some users think the art book raised more questions rather than answers and the information gaps made them more excited.

Related: How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

Others applauded the vastness of the game with one redditor even commenting that they now realize why the game took six years to make. Another one commented they believe that even the art book wasn’t able to show everything in the game, which shows how large the game is.

Game leaks aren’t new in the industry and the reception of this leak is far better than some. The Last of Us 2, for example, had almost all of the game leaked before its release. That includes story, characters, and maps.

Nintendo is lucky the leak was received positively and that aside from the art book, nothing else was leaked that can drastically alter the gaming experience of players.