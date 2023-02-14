How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the next entry to the Zelda series.

The game is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was described as a title where “you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.” Two trailers for Tears of the Kingdom have already released, both of which show what players can expect in terms of gameplay and the aesthetic it can offer.

Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Switch on May 12. But as part of the latest Nintendo Direct presentation on Feb. 7, it was unveiled there will be a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition coming out during the same release date of the base game. It will include a bunch of freebies and bonus content.

Here’s how you can preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition.

Everything included in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

Before we dive in on how you can get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition, here’s everything it offers.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom base game.

A steel book case with markings.

An art book featuring character art and concept art from the game.

A poster of the main key art for the game.

A set of four pin badges.

How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

Fans can already secure a copy of the base game through the official Nintendo eShop website. The preorder link for the Collector’s Edition, however, is still nowhere to be found.

But as for other retailer websites, you can already preorder the Collector’s Edition. This includes stores like GameStop and Best Buy. Stocks may last depending on the demand, so checking these stores’ sites is the best thing you can do to secure your Collector’s Edition now.