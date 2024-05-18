XDefiant release date: When does Ubisoft’s ‘CoD killer’ release?

Ubisoft’s XDefiant was reviewed well by fans and critics alike when it launched its closed beta back in April 2023, and finally after multiple test sessions and numerous delays, we finally have a release date for the FPS.

I spent dozens of hours trying to perfect my gameplay and learn all of the maps during the test sessions so I could be fully prepared for the game. While XDefiant had its closed and open betas in 2023, as well as a server stress test in 2024, we haven’t got many sleeps left until we can get our hands dirty.

Here’s what we know about the release date for XDefiant.

When does XDefiant release? Full date and launch details

Not long now. Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant is now on track to launch worldwide on May 21. After almost a year’s worth of delays, Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter is now nearing completion with the developer finally revealing when players will be able to begin their XDefiant careers with Season Zero.

XDefiant will be playable on PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation, and Xbox, with preloading kicking off five days earlier on May 16. The game’s size is around about 35GB, so ensure you’ve got plenty of room on your drives and you meet the minimum system requirements if you’re playing on PC.

Ubisoft has also revealed details surrounding Season Zero, or the XDefiant pre-season, with five factions, five game modes, 24 weapons, and 14 maps arriving on day one for players to experience straight away.

