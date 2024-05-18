A screenshot of cover art for XDefiant
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant release date: When does Ubisoft’s ‘CoD killer’ release?

Not much longer now.
Nicholas Taifalos
  and 
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 18, 2024 03:53 am

Ubisoft’s XDefiant was reviewed well by fans and critics alike when it launched its closed beta back in April 2023, and finally after multiple test sessions and numerous delays, we finally have a release date for the FPS.

Recommended Videos

I spent dozens of hours trying to perfect my gameplay and learn all of the maps during the test sessions so I could be fully prepared for the game. While XDefiant had its closed and open betas in 2023, as well as a server stress test in 2024, we haven’t got many sleeps left until we can get our hands dirty.

Here’s what we know about the release date for XDefiant.

When does XDefiant release? Full date and launch details

Screenshot of the cover art for XDefiant
Not long now. Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant is now on track to launch worldwide on May 21. After almost a year’s worth of delays, Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter is now nearing completion with the developer finally revealing when players will be able to begin their XDefiant careers with Season Zero.

XDefiant will be playable on PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation, and Xbox, with preloading kicking off five days earlier on May 16. The game’s size is around about 35GB, so ensure you’ve got plenty of room on your drives and you meet the minimum system requirements if you’re playing on PC.

Ubisoft has also revealed details surrounding Season Zero, or the XDefiant pre-season, with five factions, five game modes, 24 weapons, and 14 maps arriving on day one for players to experience straight away.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant to reward 6 weeks of XP boosts and skins via Twitch drops after release
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant to reward 6 weeks of XP boosts and skins via Twitch drops after release
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 16, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
XDefiant characters standing in various poses in front of a purple and pink background.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant to reward 6 weeks of XP boosts and skins via Twitch drops after release
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant to reward 6 weeks of XP boosts and skins via Twitch drops after release
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 16, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
XDefiant characters standing in various poses in front of a purple and pink background.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others May 16, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.