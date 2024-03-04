How to play WWE 2K24 early using New Zealand trick

A fresh entry in the franchise is available in WWE 2K24, and a staggered global release means players in New Zealand can access the full game earlier than others.

Recommended Videos

Those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24 can play the full game from 12pm local time on Monday, March 4, which, because of time zones, means that those in New Zealand and down under will be the first to dive into the game—but you don’t have to miss out.

The “New Zealand trick” has become a popular method for gamers to access games slightly earlier than they should be available. But it’s worth remembering that staggered releases happen for a reason, and you may encounter server issues if you try these methods.

How to play WWE 2K24 early on Xbox using New Zealand trick

It’s almost time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, players on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S have the easiest method to access staggered releases like WWE 2K24 early. There are only a few basic steps to complete.

Open the Settings menu.

Select “System”.

Select “Language & Location”

Set your location to New Zealand.

Restart your console.

I’d advise reverting your console’s location to your actual location once the game has released globally. Otherwise, the in-game store will be set to the wrong currency.

How to play WWE 2K24 early on PlayStation using New Zealand trick

PlayStation players, unfortunately, do not have it easy like their Xbox counterparts, and the best way to play WWE 2K24 as soon as possible is to purchase the Deluxe Edition to receive three days early access.

If that isn’t enough, you can play WWE 2K24 a few hours earlier by creating a new PlayStation account, which requires a different email address, and selecting New Zealand when you get to the stage where you choose your country and region. You need to purchase WWE 2K24 on your New Zealand account and use Console Sharing to access it on your main account after the full release.

How to play WWE 2K24 early on PC using the New Zealand trick

PC players may be able to access WWE 2K24 early using a VPN to change their region, though this is unreliable and risky. Instead, it’s best to wait until the game is fully available in your region.