How to play WWE 2K24 early access

The release of WWE 2K24 is right around the corner in a mammoth year for the WWE that celebrates 40 drama-packed years of WrestleMania, and you can jump into the action sooner than other players with early access.

Early access for WWE 2K24 is available from March 5, three days ahead of the official release on March 8, and is freely available as long as you meet the requirements. If you can’t wait to play WWE 2K24 and want to dive into early access, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to play WWE 2K24 early

It’s almost time. Image via 2K Games

There are two ways to play WWE 2K24 early access, both of which come at a cost. To play WWE 2K24 early, you need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition—both of which come with three days early access, beginning March 5.

Those editions cost considerably more than the Standard Edition, which retails for $64.99 and provides a cross-gen bundle as standard, with the Deluxe Edition costing $89.99 and the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition priced at $104.99.

Each edition also comes with a wealth of other benefits alongside early access, with the Deluxe Edition providing the Nightmare Family Pack, a Season Pass, a MyRISE Mega-Boost, SuperCharger, MyFACTION Gold Cards for cover stars Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, along with alternate attire for both athletes.

The 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition gives you access to all of the bonuses from the Deluxe Edition, as well as the Forty Years of Wrestlemania Pack that includes the Showcase Superstars Roster unlock, the WrestleMania 40 arena, and a variety of WrestleMania playable characters with alternate designs and MyFACTION cards for each of them.