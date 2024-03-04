Category:
All unlockable Persona cards in WWE 2K24 and how to get them

Persona Reload.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 4, 2024 09:22 am
The Sheamus '09 Persona card in WWE 2K24 being unlocked.
WWE 2K24 players have been given a whole new reason to dive into MyFACTION this year. There are unlockable Persona cards that provide even more playable characters to use across other game modes.

While Persona cards were previously available in the franchise, the alternate looks were not available outside of the MyFACTION mode. WWE 2K24 bucks that trend, however, resulting in plenty of goodies to unlock.

If you’re looking to bolster your roster with even more playable Superstars, we’ve got you covered on all the Personas there are to obtain and how you can get your hands on them.

What are Persona cards in WWE 2K24?

The John Cena Mattel item after being unlocked in WWE 2K24 MyFACTION.
Toy Story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona Cards are unlocked in the MyFACTION game mode, which features an alternate persona or entirely different look for an existing Superstar. Some of these include the “Elite” versions of Superstars, which swap the look for a Mattel wrestling figure.

While these special versions of your favorite Superstars can only be unlocked by playing MyFACTION, the reward you earn is not limited to the MyFACTION mode. If you want to add the Mattel Action Figures to your WWE Universe, you can do exactly that.

You can easily identify a Persona card by the Persona badge that is placed on the right-hand side of the card, beneath the OVR rating and the Superstar’s fighting style.

Some are easy to unlock and won’t take too much of your time, while others require a lot of dedication to the MyFACTION mode. This is good because it means 2K could add more playable character options using Personas throughout the year.

Every unlockable Persona card in WWE 2K24

You can find the list of all the unlockable Persona cards in WWE 2K24 below, along with details on how to unlock them. This article will be updated periodically to include new Persona cards as soon as they are uncovered.

PersonaHow to unlock
Cody Rhodes “Elite”Nightmare Family Pack
John Cena “Elite”Locker Code (Available until April 1)
Sheamus ’09Create a Faction in MyFACTION
Seth Rollins ’14MyCOLLECTION Reward
Trick Williams ’22MyCOLLECTION Reward
Hulk Hogan “Elite”Locker Code
