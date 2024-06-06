Wuthering Waves: How to enter the correct password in Yinlin’s Companion Quest

Yinlin is the latest Resonator to join the growing roster in Wuthering Waves, boasting a whole new ability set with incredible power. She also has a Companion Quest called Solitary Path, where the player will need to figure out the correct password to progress in the story.

In Solitary Path, players meet Yinlin as a mysterious character with equally enigmatic intentions. They’re tasked with helping her deceive the proper authorities, fend off a Fractsidus attack, collect some androids, and finally, discover the entrance of a hidden camp. This entrance is, however, protected by a password that you must find by yourself—or so you’d think.

Here is how to find the correct password to access the safehouse in Yinlin’s Wuthering Waves Companion Quest.

Enter the Correct Password in Wuthering Waves, explained

The password is right under your nose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find and enter the correct password in Yinlin’s Wuthering Waves Companion Quest, you could investigate with your Sensor ability, but this only complicates the situation. In reality, you actually just have to speak with Yinlin, who is standing nearby.

If you ask her about the password, she’ll actually give you the correct code when she suggests you count the number of flower petals on the lavender plants around the entrance. The passcode for the door is 4123.

Not everything is as it seems… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found out this password, head over to the door and input the code. Enter the safe house, let the following cutscene play, and continue through the rest of the story to discover who Yinlin is. You’ll even get the opportunity to play as Yinlin as a trial Resonator to test out all of her abilities, while also getting a glimpse at just how strong she could be in your next team composition.

