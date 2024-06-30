Yangyang is a resourceful four-star character in Wuthering Waves. She sports several useful passive and active skills and can be vital to any good team comp with the right resources. As such, you may wonder whether you should pull for her.

This guide will let you know if you should pull for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.

Should you pull Yangyang in Wuthering Waves?

Yangyang is a good but flawed support character. Image via Kuro Games

Put simply, you only need to pull for Yangyang if you’re a fan of her abilities and are committed to leveling her up to the max to make the most of her support skills. However, since she’s a character you’ll receive early in the game for free, it’s not recommended to spend your Astrites pulling for her instead of other five-star characters unless you’ve already leveled her to the max and want to enhance her stats and abilities.

Yangyang’s standout abilities include Zephyr Domain, a unique ability that creates a potent wind vortex, drawing in enemies and dealing Aero damage. Wind Spirals is a Resonance Liberation skill that summons a cyclone to gather nearby enemies, dealing Aero damage, which can also be useful. Yangyang also supports her party by providing four Resonance Energy per second over five seconds for the next character you switch into. This lets them use their more powerful skills as quickly as possible.

Outside of these, her other skills are quite forgettable, as her DPS and support moves aren’t as effective or useful as other characters’ in the game. Furthermore, Yangyang’s damage output is disappointingly low, even with buffs and damage enhancers, especially compared to her DPS counterparts. To counteract this, you’ll need to pull for her multiple times and acquire new Sequences on her Resonance chain.

Should you upgrade Yangyang in Wuthering Waves?

While Yangyang is a decent support and DPS character, she only becomes a significant damage dealer when fully maxed out. Given the substantial investment required to reach this level, you should prioritize pulling for other characters before considering Yangyang.

Sequence One gives Yangyang’s Aero damage an additional 15% bonus for eight seconds. Sequence Three increases the Resonance Skill damage bonus by 40%, expanding its range by 33%. Sequence Four increases her Mid-air Feather Release damage by 95%, and Sequence Five increases her Resonance Liberation skill’s damage by a whopping 85%, making her deal significantly more damage than she could have and on par with other DPS characters.

Finally, maxing out Yangyang makes her an especially useful support character. Her Sequence Six skill, A Tribute to Life’s Sweet Hymn, increases all team members’ attacks by 20% for 20 seconds after casting her Feather Release skill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy