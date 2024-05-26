How to Use 1 Supply in Wuthering Waves

If you’re trying to make a habit of clearing all daily Activities in Wuthering Waves, first of all—good for you. Secondly, you may come across a “Use 1 Supply” Activity and not know what to do. Don’t worry, I’m here to help.

Here’s how to complete the “Use 1 Supply” Activity in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Use 1 Supply in Wuthering Waves

Do these every day for some extra rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the “Use 1 Supply” Activity in Wuthering Waves, do the following:

Open your Inventory (the little backpack icon in the top left corner next to your minimap). In the Inventory, select the Supplies category (it has an icon of a pill). Select any item in this Category and click the Use button in the bottom right corner.

The Inventory icon is right next to the mini-map. Screenshot by Dot Esports In the Supplies category use any item you have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That is all! You can open your Guidebook and claim your reward. Don’t forget that you get new activities like this every day.

How to get Supplies in Wuthering Waves

Synthesize any item and use it to complete the Activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports Buy food or cook it yourself and then eat it to complete the Activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve opened your Supplies category but found no items, then that means you have no Supplies left to use. Fortunately, you can easily fix this problem. All you need to do is get more. Here are two very easy methods, both of which you can do in Jinzhou.

Use a Synthesizer to make a Supply item – Simply visit the Synthesizer in Jinzhou (it’s next to the leftmost Resonance Beacon) and use the Synthesizer to create any item. Healing items are very easy to make, and you likely already have the ingredients.

– Simply visit the Synthesizer in Jinzhou (it’s next to the leftmost Resonance Beacon) and use the Synthesizer to create any item. Healing items are very easy to make, and you likely already have the ingredients. Visit the Cooking station – Just around the corner from the Synthesizer, you can visit the Cooking station. Here, you can buy cooked meals from Penhua or cook them yourself if you’ve got the ingredients.

Overall, this is one very easy daily activity to complete. Good luck, and have fun in Wuthering Waves.

