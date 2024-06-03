How to unlock the Mech Abomination boss in Wuthering Waves

The Mech Abomination, like many of Wuthering Waves‘ boss fights, is locked behind a door you can only enter after completing separate tasks the game does a horrible job of telling you about.

When you arrive at the Mech Abomination’s supposed spawn point, you’ll notice that it doesn’t appear where it seems to be on the map, and the only likely place it can be is through the locked door you can’t open. So how do you reach it?

Wuthering Waves: How to reach the Mech Abomination boss fight

The abomination drops in later on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mech Abomination boss in Wuthering Waves is in the Whining Aix’s Mire region. You can’t access the Mech Abomination area until you reach a specific quest in the main story’s questline,

The quest in question is Chapter 1, Act 5, where you must find a way to turn on electricity. It takes you to the area the Mech Abomination is in. After completing a small puzzle, you need to fight the Mech Abomination as a story quest before it becomes unlocked regularly.

It can take around 30+ hours of gameplay before you have raised your Union Level high enough to gain access to the quest. You can then challenge it repeatedly to get its reward material, which you can use to ascend certain characters in your party.

The Mech Abomination gives Group Abomination Tacet Core, the main material needed for the upcoming character Yinlin, which launches June 12, so try to grab as many cores as you can before her release.

