Encore cutscene in WuWa
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to Head To The Ministry Of Development and Inquire Xiaoyu About Situation

Where exactly is that Ministry Of Development.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 26, 2024 09:06 am

Wuthering Waves includes a ton of mechanics to ensure that exploration feels fun: gliding, grappling hooks, and convenient fast travel with Beacons.

Recommended Videos

It won’t take you long to unlock every tower on the map and get to know every corner of Wuthering Waves‘ world. Thanks to conveniently placed waypoints, you always know which way to go when you’re completing a side quest.

That said, sometimes navigating to the given waypoint can be a challenge since the terrain isn’t flat. Reaching a quest marker has never been more difficult than in When the Forest is no Longer Dim, especially when the quest requires that you head to the Ministry of Development. In this guide, I’ll show you a step-by-step guide to reach the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves.

How to start When the Forest is no Longer Dim in Wuthering Waves

WuWa ministry quest name
New quest alert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Forest is no Longer Dim is an Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves. It becomes available in your quest log after you complete the Clashing Blades main quest at Union level 14. If these quests are not in your log yet, try completing other side quests until you get there.

When ready, open the quest log and look for a green Exploration quest in the Dim Forest. This is Act one of the quest, which means it carries on with an Act two part later on in the game.

How to Head To The Ministry Of Development and Inquire Xiaoyu About the Situation in Wuthering Waves

Not the beacon below. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After solving several puzzles and navigating toxic areas in When the Forest is no Longer Dim, you get a quest objective asking you to head to the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves‘ Jinzhou city. While there’s a marker on the map, it looks like you can’t reach it for the life of you. Here’s how to get there:

  1. Open the map and fast-travel to the Resonance Beacon north of the quest waypoint. This is the same Resonance Beacon near the Souvenir Store and the Shifang Pharmacy.
  2. When the loading screen is done, and you appear in the world, look to the right for a building to climb.
  3. As you sand on the roof, walk to the edge of the house and glide below the violet-colored bonsai tree and into the canal with the ship.
  4. Once you reach the ground, hug the wall on the right to find Xiaoyu and continue the previous topic in the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves.

After you speak with this NPC, you complete When the Forest is no Longer Dim and start Shadows of the Past automatically.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves
Rover fighting a Fractsidus Executioner in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 26, 2024
Read Article How to complete Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves
how to solve the perspective puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to complete Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 26, 2024
Read Article Hunting for Wuthering Waves chests has never been easier thanks to this unlimited-use unlockable
Jiyan resonator standing in front of the Pioneer Association.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Hunting for Wuthering Waves chests has never been easier thanks to this unlimited-use unlockable
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves
Rover fighting a Fractsidus Executioner in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 26, 2024
Read Article How to complete Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves
how to solve the perspective puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to complete Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 26, 2024
Read Article Hunting for Wuthering Waves chests has never been easier thanks to this unlimited-use unlockable
Jiyan resonator standing in front of the Pioneer Association.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Hunting for Wuthering Waves chests has never been easier thanks to this unlimited-use unlockable
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 26, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?