How to Head To The Ministry Of Development and Inquire Xiaoyu About Situation

Wuthering Waves includes a ton of mechanics to ensure that exploration feels fun: gliding, grappling hooks, and convenient fast travel with Beacons.

It won’t take you long to unlock every tower on the map and get to know every corner of Wuthering Waves‘ world. Thanks to conveniently placed waypoints, you always know which way to go when you’re completing a side quest.

That said, sometimes navigating to the given waypoint can be a challenge since the terrain isn’t flat. Reaching a quest marker has never been more difficult than in When the Forest is no Longer Dim, especially when the quest requires that you head to the Ministry of Development. In this guide, I’ll show you a step-by-step guide to reach the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves.

How to start When the Forest is no Longer Dim in Wuthering Waves

New quest alert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Forest is no Longer Dim is an Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves. It becomes available in your quest log after you complete the Clashing Blades main quest at Union level 14. If these quests are not in your log yet, try completing other side quests until you get there.

When ready, open the quest log and look for a green Exploration quest in the Dim Forest. This is Act one of the quest, which means it carries on with an Act two part later on in the game.

How to Head To The Ministry Of Development and Inquire Xiaoyu About the Situation in Wuthering Waves

Not the beacon below. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After solving several puzzles and navigating toxic areas in When the Forest is no Longer Dim, you get a quest objective asking you to head to the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves‘ Jinzhou city. While there’s a marker on the map, it looks like you can’t reach it for the life of you. Here’s how to get there:

Open the map and fast-travel to the Resonance Beacon north of the quest waypoint. This is the same Resonance Beacon near the Souvenir Store and the Shifang Pharmacy. When the loading screen is done, and you appear in the world, look to the right for a building to climb. As you sand on the roof, walk to the edge of the house and glide below the violet-colored bonsai tree and into the canal with the ship. Once you reach the ground, hug the wall on the right to find Xiaoyu and continue the previous topic in the Ministry of Development in Wuthering Waves.

After you speak with this NPC, you complete When the Forest is no Longer Dim and start Shadows of the Past automatically.

