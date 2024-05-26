How to get Indigoite in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, crafting certain weapons at the Crafting Station requires Indigoite, an abundant mineral found in Solaris-III. If you are wondering where to look for Indigoite in the Overworld, we’ve got you covered.
Indigoite in Wuthering Waves: Locations and how to get
Just like its name suggests, Indigoite is a “profound purple” in color, pretty distinguishable from other minerals in Wuthering Waves. You can find it as an ore at the edge of cliffs and inside caves, spread across the entire map.
Here’s a map indicating all Indigoite spawn locations in the Overworld (thank you, Wuthering.gg) to help with your grind:
To make it easier, here are a few map markers that indicate cliffs and caves with multiple Indigoite Ores for you to farm:
Sadly, breaking an Indigoite ore in Wuthering Waves gives you just one Indigoite, making it time-consuming to farm a lot of the mineral. To top it off, the ores respawn once every 24 hours, so it’s certainly a lot of work to gather 150 of them to craft weapons like Gauntlets#21D and Rectifier#25.
How to use Indigoite in Wuthering Waves
Here’s a list of weapons in Wuthering Waves that can be crafted using Indigoite:
- Rectifier: 150 Indigoite, two Standard Weapon Mold
- Guardian Rectifier: 10 Indigoite
- Gauntlets #21D: 150 Indigoite, two Standard Weapon Mold
- Guardian Gauntlet: 10 Indigoite
You can visit the Crafting Station maintained by Uncle Wei, the Weapon Forger, in Jinzhou to craft weapons using Indigoite. Just take the stairwell down from the Synthesizer—located in the northwest part of Jinzhou—and then the stairwell to the right to reach the Crafting Station.
As a bonus, you can talk to Uncle Wei to purchase a host of weapons and materials—all at the same place.