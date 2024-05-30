How to find Wild Scarlet in Wuthering Waves

If you are wondering what the Wild Scarlet is in Wuthering Waves and where to find it, chances are you are trying to check the Gorilla Gazer achievement off your list.

Recommended Videos

Solaris-3 is full of mysteries for players to dig into and earn achievements for uncovering those secrets, but some can be hard to decode, especially if the hints aren’t clear. For example, to complete the Gorilla Gazer achievement, you must defeat the Wild Scarlet in Dim Forest, but there are no enemies or bosses named Wild Scarlet on the map.

As confusing as it may sound, don’t worry—we have the unsaid details about the Wild Scarlet in Wuthering Waves.

Wild Scarlet location in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, the Wild Scarlet is none other than the Wild Gorilla, a special boss found in the Thorny Passage region of Dim Forest. We have provided the marked location of the boss in the image below.

Wild Scarlet location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two fast travel (Resonance Beacon) points near it:

Huanglong-Dim Forest-Thorny Passage Huanglong-Dim Forest

If you haven’t unlocked the Dim Forest Resonance Nexus point yet, we suggest doing that first, so you can have a better grip over the region’s POIs.

Careful over there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wild Scarlet (or the Wild Gorilla) is a Level 120 boss and is accompanied by two smaller versions of itself, so make sure you are prepared to take the fight against a team of three ferocious Tacet Discords. The Wild Gorilla is currently the strongest special boss in Wuthering Waves. Defeating it drops a four or five-star Echo, making the fight worth it.

We suggest taking it on with a friend as a co-op mission if you can. Don’t challenge the Gorilla before you build a level 50 team capable enough to tackle it. It can one-shot you very easily. Dodge counters are very effective against them, so try avoiding those attacks for a change.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more