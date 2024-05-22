Wuthering Waves character smiling
All Wuthering Waves voice actors

A lot of familiar voices here.
Character design and voice acting are a huge part of what makes games like Wuthering Waves special, and whoever was in charge of hiring the voice actors knew just how much power this choice held.

The voice-acting cast of Wuthering Waves is off the rails, with actors who previously voiced game characters like 2B from Nier Automata and anime characters like Minato from Naruto. It’s even more exciting to know you can pull these characters with top-notch voice-acting performances from the beginner banners and get them for yourself. In this guide, you’ll find a list of every voice actor in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Japanese and English voice actors

Wuthering Waves characters
Cute characters. Image via Kuro Games

Below is a table with each voice actor confirmed for the Japanese and English versions of Wuthering Waves. In the previous roles column, we’ve included their most popular roles, but you may recognize them from a different TV show, anime, or game.

Character nameEnglish voice actorPrevious rolesJapanese voice actorPrevious roles
AaltoJames Day• Thaliak from Final Fantasy XIV
• SilverAsh from Arknights		Ryota Iwasaki• Taranor Guard from Epic Seven
• Mucacha from Epic Seven
• Inasa Yoarashi from My Hero Academia
BaizhiSamantha Dakin• Meteor from Arknights
• Fartooth from Arknights
• Fan la Norne from Xenoblade Chronicles 2
• Isuka from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space		Asami Seto• Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen
• Raphtalia from Rising Of The Shield Hero
• Kujou Sara from Genshin Impact
• Hasumi from Blue Archive
ChixiaHarriet Carmichael• Specter from Arknights
• Shaw from Arknights
• Crimson Reaper Ilulu from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space
• Lukaon from Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon		Anna Nagase• Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad ISEKAI
• Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen
• Ushio Kofune from Summertime Render
CalcharoBen Cura• Noir Corne from Arknights
• Phantom from Arknights		Toshiyuki Morikawa• Minato from Naruto
• Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII
• Sigurd from Fire Emblem Engage
• Paul Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei
DanjinSophie Colquhoun• Miss Molly from Trash Truck
• Miss Molly from A Trash Truck Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor
• Lily from Willy and the Guardians of the Lake		Okasaki Miho• Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
• Celia Arvier from Tales of Luminaria
• Rifana from The Rising of the Shield Hero
• Mary Hunt from My Next Life as a Villainess
EncoreCarina Reeves• Tataru from Final Fantasy XIV
• Regulus from Reverse: 1999
• Fiora from Xenoblade Chronicles		Chikano Ibuki• Onna no Ko from Kirakira Kirari
JianxinIoanna Kimbook• Grace from Choose or Die
• Hana from Bibimbap for One		Anzai Chika• Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil
Reina Kousaka from Sound! Euphonium
• Niina Sugawara from O Maidens
• Chise Asukagawa from SSSS.Dynazenon
• Sakura Nanamine from Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
JiyanAlex Jordan• Mr. Hands from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyOno Yuki• Josuke Higashikata from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable
• Taiga Kagami from Kuroko’s Basketball
• Zenkichi Hitoyoshi from Medaka Box
LingyangClare Corbett• Estelle from Arknights
• Melina from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space		Natsuki Hanae• Tanjiro from Demon Slayer
• Ken from Tokyo Ghoul
• Inaho from Aldnoah:Zero
• Kousei from Your Lie In April
Female RoverJane Jackson (Female Voice)• Shining from Arknights
• Black Clad Swordsman from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space		Inori Minase
• Rem from Re:Zero
• Furina from Genshin Impact
• Hestia from Danmachi
• Jeanne from The Case Study of Vanitas
Male RoverChase Brown (Male Voice) • Shalen from Arknights
• Enforcer from Arknights		Toshiki Matsuda• Kirishima from My Hero Academia
• Porco from Attack On Titan
• Rei from Ensemble Star
• Ennoshita from Haikyuu
SanhuaJennifer Armour• Scavenger from Arknights
• Emma Alvaro from SOMA
• Aurore Lupain-Tanner from Mirror’s Edge Catalyst		Risae Matsuda• Jean from Fire Emblem Engage
• Yuna from Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
TaoqiClare Louise Connolly• Rockrock from Arknights
• Colm from Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
• Starky from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space		Hina Yomiya• Shinju Inui from My Dress-Up Darling
• Minami Kotobuki from Oshi no Ko
• Seithr from Fire Emblem Heroes
YangyangRebecca Yeo• Cliffheart from ArknightsYui Ishikawa• 2B from Nier: Automata
• Mikasa from Attack On Titan
• Druvis III from Reverse: 1999
• Hakuno from Fate/Extra Last Encore
YinlinNaomi McDonald• Gravel from Arknights
• Sheba from Xenoblade Chronicles 2
• Shanie from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space		Ami Koshimizu• Holo from Spice And Wolf
• Zooey from Granblue Fantasy
• Takao Dayu from Fate/Samurai
• Remnant
Beidou from Genshin Impact
