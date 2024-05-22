All Wuthering Waves voice actors

Character design and voice acting are a huge part of what makes games like Wuthering Waves special, and whoever was in charge of hiring the voice actors knew just how much power this choice held.

The voice-acting cast of Wuthering Waves is off the rails, with actors who previously voiced game characters like 2B from Nier Automata and anime characters like Minato from Naruto. It’s even more exciting to know you can pull these characters with top-notch voice-acting performances from the beginner banners and get them for yourself. In this guide, you’ll find a list of every voice actor in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Japanese and English voice actors

Cute characters. Image via Kuro Games

Below is a table with each voice actor confirmed for the Japanese and English versions of Wuthering Waves. In the previous roles column, we’ve included their most popular roles, but you may recognize them from a different TV show, anime, or game.

Character name English voice actor Previous roles Japanese voice actor Previous roles Aalto James Day • Thaliak from Final Fantasy XIV

• SilverAsh from Arknights Ryota Iwasaki • Taranor Guard from Epic Seven

• Mucacha from Epic Seven

• Inasa Yoarashi from My Hero Academia Baizhi Samantha Dakin • Meteor from Arknights

• Fartooth from Arknights

• Fan la Norne from Xenoblade Chronicles 2

• Isuka from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Asami Seto • Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen

• Raphtalia from Rising Of The Shield Hero

• Kujou Sara from Genshin Impact

• Hasumi from Blue Archive Chixia Harriet Carmichael • Specter from Arknights

• Shaw from Arknights

• Crimson Reaper Ilulu from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space

• Lukaon from Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Anna Nagase • Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad ISEKAI

• Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen

• Ushio Kofune from Summertime Render Calcharo Ben Cura • Noir Corne from Arknights

• Phantom from Arknights Toshiyuki Morikawa • Minato from Naruto

• Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII

• Sigurd from Fire Emblem Engage

• Paul Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei Danjin Sophie Colquhoun • Miss Molly from Trash Truck

• Miss Molly from A Trash Truck Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

• Lily from Willy and the Guardians of the Lake Okasaki Miho • Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

• Celia Arvier from Tales of Luminaria

• Rifana from The Rising of the Shield Hero

• Mary Hunt from My Next Life as a Villainess Encore Carina Reeves • Tataru from Final Fantasy XIV

• Regulus from Reverse: 1999

• Fiora from Xenoblade Chronicles Chikano Ibuki • Onna no Ko from Kirakira Kirari Jianxin Ioanna Kimbook • Grace from Choose or Die

• Hana from Bibimbap for One Anzai Chika • Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil

Reina Kousaka from Sound! Euphonium

• Niina Sugawara from O Maidens

• Chise Asukagawa from SSSS.Dynazenon

• Sakura Nanamine from Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Jiyan Alex Jordan • Mr. Hands from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Ono Yuki • Josuke Higashikata from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

• Taiga Kagami from Kuroko’s Basketball

• Zenkichi Hitoyoshi from Medaka Box Lingyang Clare Corbett • Estelle from Arknights

• Melina from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Natsuki Hanae • Tanjiro from Demon Slayer

• Ken from Tokyo Ghoul

• Inaho from Aldnoah:Zero

• Kousei from Your Lie In April Female Rover Jane Jackson (Female Voice) • Shining from Arknights

• Black Clad Swordsman from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Inori Minase

• Rem from Re:Zero

• Furina from Genshin Impact

• Hestia from Danmachi

• Jeanne from The Case Study of Vanitas Male Rover Chase Brown (Male Voice) • Shalen from Arknights

• Enforcer from Arknights Toshiki Matsuda • Kirishima from My Hero Academia

• Porco from Attack On Titan

• Rei from Ensemble Star

• Ennoshita from Haikyuu Sanhua Jennifer Armour • Scavenger from Arknights

• Emma Alvaro from SOMA

• Aurore Lupain-Tanner from Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Risae Matsuda • Jean from Fire Emblem Engage

• Yuna from Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Taoqi Clare Louise Connolly • Rockrock from Arknights

• Colm from Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

• Starky from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Hina Yomiya • Shinju Inui from My Dress-Up Darling

• Minami Kotobuki from Oshi no Ko

• Seithr from Fire Emblem Heroes Yangyang Rebecca Yeo • Cliffheart from Arknights Yui Ishikawa • 2B from Nier: Automata

• Mikasa from Attack On Titan

• Druvis III from Reverse: 1999

• Hakuno from Fate/Extra Last Encore Yinlin Naomi McDonald • Gravel from Arknights

• Sheba from Xenoblade Chronicles 2

• Shanie from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Ami Koshimizu • Holo from Spice And Wolf

• Zooey from Granblue Fantasy

• Takao Dayu from Fate/Samurai

• Remnant

Beidou from Genshin Impact

