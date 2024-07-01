New items keep arriving in the ever-expanding Wuthering Waves world, and with the latest update, you can look for Windchimers at Mt. Firmament to earn free rewards.

Like collecting Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves‘s Huanglong region, you similarly have Windchimers at Mt. Firmament. These are shiny golden bells spread all over the region, and you can collect them by shooting at them or simply hitting them with your melee weapon. After collecting them, you turn them into Xian’ge, who stands near the Resonance Nexus west of Hongzhen city, to collect your rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know to find all the Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves.

All Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves, listed

There’s a lot of hidden bells to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s all the Windchimers in Wuthering Waves. The easiest way to collect these is by following the map above from left to right.

Windchimer Number Location Description One Just at the entrance of the bridge after reaching Mt. Firmament. Two Move left from there; it will be hanging from the orange tree. Three Move to the south, and it will be inside a tree. Four Drop from the Luminous Shore ridge, which will hang from the mountain’s bottom side. Five Go east to the secluded island, and it will be on the tree. Six Go north from there, and it will be near the rocks and the beaches. Seven It will be the big rock near the chests in Loong’s Ridge. Eight At the back of Fractsidus camp in Loong’s Ridge. Nine Edge of the Waterfall, east from Loong’s Ridge. 10 Top of the Bridge that leads to the Resonance Nexus in Hongzhen city. 11 Next, drop from the back of Resonance Nexus, and you will find the mountain’s cracks. 12 Hanging by the roof of the building in Hongzhen city. 13 On the floor of the building east of the previous building in Hongzhen city. 14 South of Hongzhen city, inside a shop. 15 South of Hongzhen city, near the Bing’ge NPC. Hanging by a tree. 16 Back of Souvenir shop in Hongzhen city. 17 East of Hongzhen city, on the plain mountain ridge. 18 Inside Hongzhen Cave 19 On a tree in Xuanji Ridges, south of the first Resonance Beacon in the region. 20 On the edge of the nearby Waterfall in Xuanji Ridges. 21 The western beach of Xuanji Ridges, inside the bones of an animal on the beach. 22 East of Xuanji Ridges by a tree. 23 East of Xuanji Ridges by the ores. 24 South of Xuanji Ridges hanging from the circular stone structure 25 Deep inside the cave, Xuanji Ridges, where you had your story mission. 26 Go straight from there and take a left to find the next bell. 27 Inside the room of puzzles in Middle Tier Truthseeker’s Pass. 28 From there, go to the right and look up in the cave. 29 Take the Middle Tier Truthseeker’s Pass’ Resonance Beacon and look to your left.

30 Go to the lower tier of Truthseeker’s Pass, and it will be hanging by the tree. 31 Leave the lift platform now and turn left to find near the rocks. 32 The top floor of the restored building south of Xuanji Ridges. 33 Go left to another island and it will be under the branches. 34 Behind Loong Ridge’s western side Resonance Beacon hanging by the hill. 35 Now, from the exact location, drop down and take a left to find it on the mountain. 36 South of Loong Ridge’s inside the stone structures. 37 Under a tree and on a rock west of Loong Reach. 38 On top of Loong Ridge stone structure. 39 Top of the stone structure near the eastern Resonance Beacon of Loong Reach. 40 North of the previous location, find a hill with a hanging bell. 41 Climb the mountain to the east, and it will be there. 42 West of Tianqu Tree Resonance Beacon, hanging from the hill. 43 Go west from there and it will be hanging by the tree. 44 North of the location, on the stone ridges. 45 Go to the nearest waterfall and it will be on the edge. 46 Under the bended tree north of Tianqu Tree Resonance Beacon. 47 Inside the big red tree near Tianqu Tree location next to the waterfall. 48 East of Loong’s Chrest, hanging by a tree. 49 South of Loong’s Chrest, inside a Mountain crevice. 50 Next to the Resonance Beacon is located on the region’s south-east side. 51 Wast from the earlier location, inside the building with red lasers. 52 Go backward from Loong’s Chrest northern Resonance Beacon, it will be on the floor with the flora. 53 The eastern side of the island, inside the stone rubble building. 54 On the north-eastern side of the island. 55 On the tip of the waterfall, east from the previous location. 56 Go east and enter the cave to find it. 57 North of Loong’s Rest, hanging by a tree near the beach. 58 Drop left from Loong’s Ridge, hanging from the hill. 59 Big drop to land on a platform on the left to find the bell. 60 Inside the Moonlong cave. 61 Complete the minigame at Loong’s Ridge.

If you’re stuck and can’t find a bell, use your Sensor; the bells will play a sound if they’re inside the sensor radius. You can follow the tunes to the bell.

