All Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves

Ring the bells!
Published: Jul 1, 2024 12:52 am

New items keep arriving in the ever-expanding Wuthering Waves world, and with the latest update, you can look for Windchimers at Mt. Firmament to earn free rewards.

Like collecting Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves‘s Huanglong region, you similarly have Windchimers at Mt. Firmament. These are shiny golden bells spread all over the region, and you can collect them by shooting at them or simply hitting them with your melee weapon. After collecting them, you turn them into Xian’ge, who stands near the Resonance Nexus west of Hongzhen city, to collect your rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know to find all the Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves.

All Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves, listed

In-game picture of all the Windchimer locations in Wuthering Waves.
There’s a lot of hidden bells to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s all the Windchimers in Wuthering Waves. The easiest way to collect these is by following the map above from left to right.

Windchimer NumberLocation Description
OneJust at the entrance of the bridge after reaching Mt. Firmament.
TwoMove left from there; it will be hanging from the orange tree.
ThreeMove to the south, and it will be inside a tree.
FourDrop from the Luminous Shore ridge, which will hang from the mountain’s bottom side.
FiveGo east to the secluded island, and it will be on the tree.
SixGo north from there, and it will be near the rocks and the beaches.
SevenIt will be the big rock near the chests in Loong’s Ridge.
EightAt the back of Fractsidus camp in Loong’s Ridge.
NineEdge of the Waterfall, east from Loong’s Ridge.
10Top of the Bridge that leads to the Resonance Nexus in Hongzhen city.
11Next, drop from the back of Resonance Nexus, and you will find the mountain’s cracks.
12Hanging by the roof of the building in Hongzhen city.
13On the floor of the building east of the previous building in Hongzhen city.
14South of Hongzhen city, inside a shop.
15South of Hongzhen city, near the Bing’ge NPC. Hanging by a tree.
16Back of Souvenir shop in Hongzhen city.
17East of Hongzhen city, on the plain mountain ridge.
18Inside Hongzhen Cave
19On a tree in Xuanji Ridges, south of the first Resonance Beacon in the region.
20On the edge of the nearby Waterfall in Xuanji Ridges.
21The western beach of Xuanji Ridges, inside the bones of an animal on the beach.
22East of Xuanji Ridges by a tree.
23East of Xuanji Ridges by the ores.
24South of Xuanji Ridges hanging from the circular stone structure
25Deep inside the cave, Xuanji Ridges, where you had your story mission.
26Go straight from there and take a left to find the next bell.
27Inside the room of puzzles in Middle Tier Truthseeker’s Pass.
28From there, go to the right and look up in the cave.
29Take the Middle Tier Truthseeker’s Pass’ Resonance Beacon and look to your left.
30Go to the lower tier of Truthseeker’s Pass, and it will be hanging by the tree.
31Leave the lift platform now and turn left to find near the rocks.
32The top floor of the restored building south of Xuanji Ridges.
33Go left to another island and it will be under the branches.
34Behind Loong Ridge’s western side Resonance Beacon hanging by the hill.
35Now, from the exact location, drop down and take a left to find it on the mountain.
36South of Loong Ridge’s inside the stone structures.
37Under a tree and on a rock west of Loong Reach.
38On top of Loong Ridge stone structure.
39Top of the stone structure near the eastern Resonance Beacon of Loong Reach.
40North of the previous location, find a hill with a hanging bell.
41Climb the mountain to the east, and it will be there.
42West of Tianqu Tree Resonance Beacon, hanging from the hill.
43Go west from there and it will be hanging by the tree.
44North of the location, on the stone ridges.
45Go to the nearest waterfall and it will be on the edge.
46Under the bended tree north of Tianqu Tree Resonance Beacon.
47Inside the big red tree near Tianqu Tree location next to the waterfall.
48East of Loong’s Chrest, hanging by a tree.
49South of Loong’s Chrest, inside a Mountain crevice.
50Next to the Resonance Beacon is located on the region’s south-east side.
51Wast from the earlier location, inside the building with red lasers.
52Go backward from Loong’s Chrest northern Resonance Beacon, it will be on the floor with the flora.
53The eastern side of the island, inside the stone rubble building.
54On the north-eastern side of the island.
55On the tip of the waterfall, east from the previous location.
56Go east and enter the cave to find it.
57North of Loong’s Rest, hanging by a tree near the beach.
58Drop left from Loong’s Ridge, hanging from the hill.
59Big drop to land on a platform on the left to find the bell.
60Inside the Moonlong cave.
61Complete the minigame at Loong’s Ridge.

If you’re stuck and can’t find a bell, use your Sensor; the bells will play a sound if they’re inside the sensor radius. You can follow the tunes to the bell.

