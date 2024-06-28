How to use Windchimers in Wuthering Waves

Windchimers are new collectibles added in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update that only appear on Mt. Firmament.

They act similarly to Resonation Caskets from the base game. Collectively, they unlock unique rewards to the region alongside the usual items to help level up your characters or pull for new ones.

While that might be all well and good, the game does a horrible job of telling you where to take them—which we are here to rectify.

Where to turn in Windchimers in Wuthering Waves

Head to the store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can turn in your Windchimers in Wuthering Waves at the Repaired Strings, Preseved Melodies store just west of Hongzheu by the tower.

There is an NPC there who takes your total Windchimers and gives you rewards as you collect certain amounts. It works similarly to the Sonance Casket, with dozens of the Windchimers around the map needing to be collected.

The Windchimers can only be found at Mr. Firmament, and due to the structure of the island, some Windchimers you can see on your minimap might exist deep underground, which makes collecting all of them a pain. I’d also advise using a projectile-based character to break them, as most of the Windchimers are dangling on ceilings, and having just melee characters makes the whole process that much slower.

