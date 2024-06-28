Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
windchimers in wuthering waves
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to use Windchimers in Wuthering Waves

Collect 'em all.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 08:48 am

Windchimers are new collectibles added in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update that only appear on Mt. Firmament.

Recommended Videos

They act similarly to Resonation Caskets from the base game. Collectively, they unlock unique rewards to the region alongside the usual items to help level up your characters or pull for new ones.

While that might be all well and good, the game does a horrible job of telling you where to take them—which we are here to rectify.

Where to turn in Windchimers in Wuthering Waves

turn in Windchimers in Wuthering Waves
Head to the store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can turn in your Windchimers in Wuthering Waves at the Repaired Strings, Preseved Melodies store just west of Hongzheu by the tower.

There is an NPC there who takes your total Windchimers and gives you rewards as you collect certain amounts. It works similarly to the Sonance Casket, with dozens of the Windchimers around the map needing to be collected.

The Windchimers can only be found at Mr. Firmament, and due to the structure of the island, some Windchimers you can see on your minimap might exist deep underground, which makes collecting all of them a pain. I’d also advise using a projectile-based character to break them, as most of the Windchimers are dangling on ceilings, and having just melee characters makes the whole process that much slower.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter