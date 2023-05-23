WoW’s weekly reset brings heavy nerfs to one of Dragonflight’s biggest chores

You'll have to find something else to do now.

Whenever a new patch rolls out in World of Warcraft, players love to get grinding. In Dragonflight Patches 10.0.7 and 10.1, everything revolved around the chore of farming rares. But no more—Blizzard Entertainment is heavily nerfing rares in Zaralek Cavern.

When the weekly reset comes around on May 23, WoW players can forget all about the busywork of farming rares in Zaralek Cavern as much since the loot lockout will now reset when other content in a given area becomes available. Up until this point, farming rares in Zaralek Cavern, although tedious and repetitive, had no limit.

In addition to that, rares will spawn less frequently even during the periods when world quests are available.

“Unlike Forbidden Reach, the rare elites in Zaralek Cavern are meant to be a bonus, rather than the primary activity,” Blizzard explained in a hotfix post on May 22.

This change aims to entice players to complete different types of content in Dragonflight Patch 10.1 like Mythic+ dungeons and raids and not only focus on farming rares in Zaralek Cavern for Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests.

So if you were one of those players who, on an average day, would be found cruising Zaralek Cavern on your Dragonriding mount and hunting for the next rare spawn, you’ll have to find something new to do.

If you’re primarily looking for more Shadowflame Crests and Flightstones, you can always clear Mythic+ dungeons and Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. With your schedule now freeing up, you can pick up something new like crafting or gathering to fill the void.

