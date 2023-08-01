WoW’s Trading Post is adding new class-specific gear in upcoming update

I know you’re still busy digging through the August Trading Post collection of goodies and completing monthly activities, but Blizzard has a lot more than just monthly rewards to share. Starting in September, the Trading Post will be offering more unique wares, including class-specific gear.

On July 31, Blizzard shared the news that new class-specific sets will make their debut next month, and each month through December Tawney and Wilder, and Zen’shiri of the Trading Post will have more new class-specific sets and weapons to offer.

Whiel armor sets will come in three separate pieces—helm, shoulders, and belt, and weapons will be available in three separate editions, one for each spec. Naturally, Druids will have four distinct weapon iterations and Demon Hunters only two. Armor sets will cost you 450 Trader’s Tender and weapons will be sold for 500. These armor sets and weapon transmogs are completely new and have never before been seen in the game.

Thankfully, you can purchase this class-specific gear with any of your characters, but remember, Death Knights can’t really wear Druid gear and flowers don’t fit them.

New class-specific transmogs will be available at the Trading Post. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Also, don’t freak out if you don’t see your main from the get-go in September; Blizzard has a solid schedule and each month will introduce three to four cosmetic pieces of armor.

I have to admit, I absolutely love this move from Blizzard and it means my little Shaman will finally have more thematic transmog options. But I’m concerned about the cost of these transmogs. I know I’ll spend my Trader’s Tender on some of these appearances, but there are surely some players who won’t be able to get everything they desire. If you buy both the weapon and armor piece, that will cost you 950 Trader’s Tender and each month only awards you 1,000 of this account-wide currency. Potentially, Blizzard could bring back these unique customizations, but I’m not a believer until the devs confirm this.

This turned still an amazing surprise and I can only wish for more similar surprises and for Blizzard to finally nerf Augmentation Evokers.

