WoW’s Dragonflight expansion is now live

After two years beyond the Veil, eight months of waiting since the reveal of the expansion, and five weeks of pre-patches, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is finally live across the globe.

With the release of Dragonflight, players can venture into the fabled Dragon Isles, which have existed in the game’s files since it came out in 2004. On the Dragon Isles, players will help the dragon aspects regain their powers as they navigate through four zones: the Waking Shores, Ohn’Ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.

The ninth expansion for World of Warcraft is now live.#Dragonflight pic.twitter.com/dpqLHyi85c — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 28, 2022

Stunningly beautiful and rich in lore, the zones were specifically designed for Dragonriding, the latest iteration of flying that allows you to use the laws of physics to your advantage and fly faster than ever before. Unlike regular flying, Dragonriding will have four specific mounts that can only soar the skies of the Dragon Isles. The Isles have different customizations, spells, and talents waiting to be discovered as players unearth every secret the mystical land has been hiding for 10,000 years.

Related: All Dragonriding talents and how to unlock them in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight is also bringing a revamped profession system that will once again make professions an indispensable part of the end game with item quality, profession stations, gear, and specializations. There are also new mechanics making their way to the game, including crafting orders and recrafting, that will make everyone’s life easier.

As players slowly pack their bags and camp in Orgimmar and Stormwind to finally cause the quest that will send them to the Dragon Isles to pop up, many are hopeful Dragonflight will truly be the beginning of the third World of Warcraft era and will turn the page for both Blizzard and the fans, returning the game to its previous glory.

See you on the Dragon Isles.