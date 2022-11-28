All Dragonriding talents and how to unlock them in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is the latest iteration of flying in World of Warcraft that grants you an opportunity to take over the skies of the Dragon Isles in a dizzying fashion as you learn more about your dragons and customize them to your liking with uniquely designed talents. Since Dragonriding will be the only form of flying on the Dragon Isles, it’s instrumental to learn everything you can about this refreshing form of flying, starting with Dragonriding talents.
Dragonriding talents are talents tied specifically to Dragonriding that empower your dragon to dominate the skies of the Dragon Isles. Generally centered around Vigor, the main source of energy for Dragonriding drakes, talents offer means to recover Vigor while still flying or gathering resources. On top of that, talent points can increase how much Vigor you have at your disposal.
Without further ado, here’s how to unlock Dragonriding in Dragonflight and the list of Dragonriding talents you can unlock.
How to unlock Dragonriding talents
To unlock Dragonriding talents, you’ll first need to unlock Dragonriding. You can do that by venturing to the Dragon Isles and starting the main storyline in the Waking Shores. The story of the Waking Shores consists of five chapters you’ll need to complete: The Dragon Isles Await, Dragons in Distress, In Defense of Life, Wrathion’s Gambit, and Waking Hope.
After you finish the first two chapters of the story, you’ll get a quest to meet with Alextraza the Life-Binder at the Ruby Lifeshrine, where she will give you a quest called Dragonriding to speak to Lord Anestrasz. As soon as you learn Dragonriding as a skill, you’ll need to take your first drake for a spin and then you’ll be able to travel anywhere you want.
The moment you unlock Dragonriding, Dragonriding talents should become available in the top right corner of your screen, attached to your mini-map. After you click the dragon button, you’ll find a Dragonriding: Skills and Unlocks button that should, once you click it, show all Dragonriding talents.
How to earn Dragonriding talent points
To earn Dragonriding talent points, you’ll need to venture deep into the Dragon Isles and discover Dragonriding glyphs. There are, in total, 48 Dragonriding glyphs that can be collected by simply passing through a glowing circle. Each time you find a Dragonriding glyph and pass through it, you’ll get Dragon Glyph Embers, a currency you can use to unlock Dragonriding talents.
All Dragonriding talents in WoW Dragonflight
|Name
|Description
|Cost in Dragon Glyph Embers
|Drake and Rider Training
|Your Vigor is increased to four.
|One
|Redirection
|While moving at low speeds, Surge Forward’s effectiveness is increased by up to 122 percent, decreasing as speed increases.
|Three
|Dynamic Stretching
|Your Vigor regeneration rate is accelerated to one Vigor every 25 seconds while grounded.
|Three
|Thrill Chaser
|Thrill of the Skies generates one Vigor every 10 seconds.
|Three
|Ohn’ahra’s Gusts
|Surge Forward evades Scalechillers, Scalechargers, and other obstacles encountered in time trials and races for one second after being used.
|Three
|Dragonrider’s Initiative
|While dragonriding at middle speed and above, you gain stacks of Dragonrider’s Initiative, up to 10. When landing at mid-to-high speeds, you create a shockwave, damaging enemies, and disorienting them for three seconds. Landing at low speeds cancels Dragonrider’s Initiative.
|Three
|Dragonrider’s Compassion
|While airborne on a Dragon Isle Drake, you gain stacks of Dragonrider’s Compassion, up to 10. When you dismount, you gain a shield worth one percent of your health and gain one percent movement speed per stack, lasting 30 seconds.
|Three
|Restorative Travels
|Your Vigor regeneration rate is accelerated to one Vigor every 20 seconds while grounded.
|Four
|Airborne Tumbling
|Whirling Surge evades Dragonbane Wingshredders and dismounts airborne enemy players.
|Four
|Dragonriding Learner
|Your Vigor is increased to five.
|Four
|Dragonrider’s Cultivation
|Gathering herbs or minerals increases your Vigor recharge rate by 10 percent for 10 seconds.
|Five
|Dragonrider’s Hunt
|Defeating an enemy increases your Vigor recharge rate by 10 percent for three seconds. This effect can only occur once every 10 seconds.
|Five
|Beyond Infinity
|Your Vigor is increased to six.
|Five
|Yearning for the Sky
|Your Vigor regeneration rate is accelerated to one Vigor every 15 seconds while grounded.
|Five
|At Home Aloft
|Thrill of the Skies generates one Vigor every five seconds.
|Five