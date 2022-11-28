All Dragonriding talents and how to unlock them in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is the latest iteration of flying in World of Warcraft that grants you an opportunity to take over the skies of the Dragon Isles in a dizzying fashion as you learn more about your dragons and customize them to your liking with uniquely designed talents. Since Dragonriding will be the only form of flying on the Dragon Isles, it’s instrumental to learn everything you can about this refreshing form of flying, starting with Dragonriding talents.

Dragonriding talents are talents tied specifically to Dragonriding that empower your dragon to dominate the skies of the Dragon Isles. Generally centered around Vigor, the main source of energy for Dragonriding drakes, talents offer means to recover Vigor while still flying or gathering resources. On top of that, talent points can increase how much Vigor you have at your disposal.

Without further ado, here’s how to unlock Dragonriding in Dragonflight and the list of Dragonriding talents you can unlock.

How to unlock Dragonriding talents

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To unlock Dragonriding talents, you’ll first need to unlock Dragonriding. You can do that by venturing to the Dragon Isles and starting the main storyline in the Waking Shores. The story of the Waking Shores consists of five chapters you’ll need to complete: The Dragon Isles Await, Dragons in Distress, In Defense of Life, Wrathion’s Gambit, and Waking Hope.

After you finish the first two chapters of the story, you’ll get a quest to meet with Alextraza the Life-Binder at the Ruby Lifeshrine, where she will give you a quest called Dragonriding to speak to Lord Anestrasz. As soon as you learn Dragonriding as a skill, you’ll need to take your first drake for a spin and then you’ll be able to travel anywhere you want.

The moment you unlock Dragonriding, Dragonriding talents should become available in the top right corner of your screen, attached to your mini-map. After you click the dragon button, you’ll find a Dragonriding: Skills and Unlocks button that should, once you click it, show all Dragonriding talents.

How to earn Dragonriding talent points

To earn Dragonriding talent points, you’ll need to venture deep into the Dragon Isles and discover Dragonriding glyphs. There are, in total, 48 Dragonriding glyphs that can be collected by simply passing through a glowing circle. Each time you find a Dragonriding glyph and pass through it, you’ll get Dragon Glyph Embers, a currency you can use to unlock Dragonriding talents.

All Dragonriding talents in WoW Dragonflight