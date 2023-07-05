WoW streamer Naguura has a solution to Mythic+ dungeons’ biggest problem

Offering a unique challenge every week, Mythic+ dungeons are the biggest selling point of modern-day World of Warcraft. Although commonly the favorite form of end-game game content, the system is still flawed and streamer Caroline “Naguura” Forer has pinpointed the biggest problem Mythic+ dungeons have—and given a solution too.

During a stream on July 4, Naguura tackled the topic of Mythic+ dungeons once again and identified the biggest problem these dungeons have—excruciatingly long queue times and the limiting factor where players who want to run Mythic+ dungeons just can’t.

“The biggest problem with M+ is literally not being able to play. I think that hurts the game so much. The amount of people that would want to play, but cannot play—how is that not the number one priority? Imagine, you want to play League of Legends, but you need to find four people to play with,” said Naguura.

Essentially, Naguura is saying that if you want to run Mythic+ dungeons, especially the high-end keys, you have to either find a group of premades to play with or just sit in the Looking-for-Dungeon tool for half an hour or more just to start the key.

So, her solution to this would be the implementation of a solo queue just for Mythic+ dungeons. This would allow players to queue up for Mythic+ dungeons and simply enjoy the run.

Related: One WoW spec is on the rise in Mythic+, and it will be even stronger in Patch 10.1.5

Although this sounds like a great idea in theory, Blizzard would have to create a form of “smart queue” to avoid you ending up with a healer with no interrupts and three caster DPS during the weeks when the active affix is, for example, Incorporeal.

Other than that, Naguura explained teamcomps shouldn’t play such a big role in these runs, but it would be still great to leave the Looking-for-Group tool for high-end keys.

I understand not all players will be so welcoming toward Mythic+ solo queue, but the WoW devs definitely need to polish how the system works. It’s obviously flawed and it’s even possible it’s preventing players from pushing their boundaries in the PvE environment, instead of inviting new players to try one of the best features WoW has to offer.

Solo queue for Mythic+ dungeons would definitely be an interesting experiment, but since it’s such a large change for WoW in general, there’s no way we would see this any time before the new expansion.

About the author