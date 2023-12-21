WoW SoD: Why is Humbert’s Helm so expensive in WoW Classic Season of Discovery? Best head alternatives

No matter if you’re playing a Rogue, Shaman, or Hunter, you must have noticed Humbert’s Helm costs a pretty penny. You must be wondering why it has such an expensive price tag and if there are any alternatives.

Humbert’s Helm is quite a unique World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery item. It’s a head available at level 25, giving you seven Agility and eight Stamina. It’s a great helm stat-wise, but there are other reasons why this helm is so expensive.

Here’s a deep dive into why Humber’s Helm is so expensive in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and the best alternatives if you don’t have enough gold.

Why is Humbert’s Helm expensive in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

On my realm, Humbert’s Helm is 50 gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looking at the auction house, players are selling Humbert’s Helm for 50 gold, or even more. Honestly, I don’t even have that kind of money in my bags. But why exactly is Humbert’s Helm so expensive?

Well, it’s one of the rare level 25 heads you can equip, and it’s a leather Stamina and Agility piece of gear. It gives you a ton of stats at that level, and it’s quite rare. It has roughly a four percent chance to drop from Dun Garok Rifleman elites in Hillsbrad Foothills. On top of all that, you won’t find a better leather helm until you head to the Blackfathom Deeps raid in Ashenvale.

Best cost-effective alternatives to Humbert’s Helm in WoW Classic Season of

The best alternatives in Season of Discovery for Humbert’s Helm are clearly part of the Blackfathom Deeps loot. You want to get the following items:

Twilight Slayer’s Cowl

Artemis Cowl

Sturdy Hood

Outside of that, you don’t have many options. You can get Azure Silk Hood, but that only gives you armor and no real stats. Still, it’s better than nothing.