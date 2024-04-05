WoW SoD: Where to find Zopilote in Season of Discovery

The third phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery has brought with it plenty of new runes, and one of those is the Rune of the Raptor, a Hunter rune that enhances the effects of your Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite abilities.

This rune is not particularly hard to earn, especially in comparison to other WoW SoD runes that send you all over the world to track them down. All you’ll have to do is hunt down a carrion bird in the desert of Tanaris named Zopilote. Here’s where you can find him.

WoW SoD: Where does Zopilote spawn in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Zopilote is the massive vulture that drops the Rune of the Raptor in phase three of Season of Discovery. He’s got a unique appearance that makes him easily stand out from all of the other red and black Fire Rocs of Tanaris as Zopilote’s wings are black and white. The massive vulture is also much bigger than all the other birds in the desert, so it should be easy to spot him as long as he’s spawned.

Zopilote spawns and roams around in the area shown above. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Zopilote has been reported to spawn in the upper half of Tanaris, in between Gadgetzan and the Abyssal Sands, according to players on WoW coverage site Wowhead. It’s unclear if Zopilote has a set-in-stone, predetermined spawn point that is constant each time he spawns or if he appears at random points on the path that he roams in Tanaris. As long as you’re roughly in the area marked on the map above, you could have a chance to encounter him. Be sure to group up with other Hunters looking for the mob as you could split your group up and cover more ground in the desert.

Upon his death, Zopilote will drop the Rune of the Raptor, a new rune introduced in phase three of SoD that’s engravable for Hunters on the wrist item slot. The rune causes your Raptor Strike ability to increase the damage of your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite by 15 percent, stacking up to five times.

