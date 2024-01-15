WoW SoD: Where to find Polearms trainers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Even weapon experts such as Warriors don’t inherently know how to use every weapon in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. For weapons like the Polearm, extra training is needed, but that means you’ll have to find the trainer and pay up.

Weapon training in WoW Classic requires a lot of effort. Even for weapons you’re proficient in, you need to practice with them first if you’ve never used them. And if you don’t know how to use a weapon, you need to seek out a weapon master and pay to learn it.

Polearms weapon master locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It must not get cold in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several weapon masters spread across the capital cities of Azeroth, but there are only two total that can teach the Polearm weapon skill—two for each faction:

Alliance players can go to Woo Ping in the Trade District of Stormwind , at coordinates 57.1, 57.7. He is inside the store Weller’s Arsenal.

can go to , at coordinates 57.1, 57.7. He is inside the store Weller’s Arsenal. Horde players can go to Archibald in the inner ring of the War Quarter in the Undercity, at coordinates 57.3, 32.8.

Given that these are the only two weapon masters that can even teach the Polearms weapon skill, they charge a pretty penny for their service. While all other weapon skills cost 10 Silver to learn, the Polearms skill costs a staggering one Gold, and you must be level 20 to learn it.

Warriors, Hunters, and Paladins can all learn the Polearms skill.

Is learning Polearms worth it in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

I’ll take that one on the rack, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, should you pay 10 times the amount it normally costs to learn weapon skills just to learn Polearms?

Additional, paid weapon skills in general are something you should really only spend money on if you anticipate that weapon type is good for your character, and if you’ve looted an exceptional Rare or higher instance of that weapon.

Tip: Consider class and playstyle If you’re a tank-oriented Warrior or Paladin, then the Polearms skill isn’t worth it, since it’s a two-handed weapon and you’re better suited with a one-handed weapon and a shield. It could work well for a Hunter, though, who can reduce an enemy’s health to very low before they get to melee range, before taking out a Polearm and bashing them for big damage.

Like other two-handed weapons, Polearms are slow to wield but deal a lot of damage with each strike. Certain melee abilities for Paladins, Warriors, and melee-based Hunters will deal a lot of damage with the proper Polearm equipped.

Best Polearms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here are some of the best Polearms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, according to WoWHead.

If you’re a level 25 Hunter, at max level for phase one of SoD, then Guardian’s Trident is a Polearm you should be keen on acquiring from Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps. It’s a rare Polearm with nice bonuses to Agility and Stamina.

Paladins will want to find and get Bloodpike, which has a chance on hit to make the target bleed for over 30 seconds, from a random loot drop from various Duskwood mobs.

For Warriors as well as any level 20 character that can use Polearms, Gargoyle’s Bite, a rare Polearm with a sizable Strength bonus, is another great option. Gargoyle’s Bite is a rare drop from various mobs in the level 20 to 25 range, but there are also a few for sale in the Auction House for most servers.