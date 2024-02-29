Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Where to find Leprithus in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This ghoul drops a high-priority rune, but he can be relatively tough to track down.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:59 pm
The entrance to Westfall on the Forest's Edge of Elwynn Forest, World of Warcraft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leprithus is a high-value rare spawn in WoW Classic, and during the Season of Discovery, the enemy has been updated to drop a high-value rune needed by Priests. 

Recommended Videos

Many players during WoW SoD have been targeting Leprithus’ spawn points throughout the world, hoping they can get a chance at earning the Prophecy of a King’s Demise—an item that eventually transforms into the Shadow Word: Death rune, which is incredibly strong on Shadow (DPS) Priests in the new season. 

The only downside to farming this rune is that Leprithus is a very rare enemy who only spawns at certain intervals of the day, and can appear in multiple locations throughout the zone he roams, Westfall. There are definitely elements of luck and good timing involved when it comes to finding Leprithus. Here’s where to find him

WoW Classic SoD: Where to find Leprithus, Shadow Word: Death Priest rune

WoW Classic Leprithus Spawn Point featuring two coffins and a dead tree in Westfall
Leprithus has a chance to spawn here once the sun goes down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leprithus is a level 19 elite ghoul who spawns in two possible locations in Westfall. The first of these locations is in the southern portion of the zone in between the Dead Acre and the Dust Plains. The other location where Leprithus can potentially spawn is in the northern part of Westfall, at a tree marked with a fence and tombstones in between the Jangolode Mine and the Molsen Farm. The latter of those points has been a safer bet for most players during WoW SoD.

Players in the WoW community, specifically on the forums of WoW database Wowhead, have reported that Leprithus has only been seen roaming Westfall at night. In WoW terms, this usually means any hour between 6pm and 6am server time. But as long as there’s a dark night sky above you in Westfall, there’s a safe bet that the ghoul might be spotted. 

Leprithus spawn point in Westfall on a WoW map marked by a marker
Most SoD players have found success with this mob at this location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Many players, however, have noted that it’s been a recurring pattern for Leprithus to spawn at 8pm server time daily. His respawn timer is relatively unknown, but it’s a safe bet that a group of Priests will be waiting to slay the ghoul when that time of night approaches. If you’re a Priest and you miss out on Leprithus, you can always try your luck at the Mo’grosh Ogres in Loch Modan, who also have a chance at dropping the Prophecy of a King’s Demise needed for the Shadow Word: Death rune. 

related content
Read Article Where to buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic
Swamp Eye Jarl in Dustwallow Marsh in WoW Classic in front of his shack requesting three Soothing Spices
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a Troll Priest in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic
Swamp Eye Jarl in Dustwallow Marsh in WoW Classic in front of his shack requesting three Soothing Spices
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to buy Soothing Spices in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a Troll Priest in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.