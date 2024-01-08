WoW SoD: Where to farm Bruiseweed in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Bruiseweed is a necessary reagent for mid-game Healing Potions and Troll’s Blood (health regeneration) potions in WoW Classic.

It’s one of the most sought-after ingredients by alchemists in WoW, especially during the first phase of Season of Discovery. With the level cap at 25 during SoD phase one, Bruiseweed is technically an “endgame” reagent as it’s used to craft some of the strongest potions available in the game right now.

If you’re a herbalist, gathering Bruiseweed is one of the best ways you can spend your time in the endgame of SoD phase one. For gold farming purposes, Bruiseweed is in high demand, and even for practical purposes, the plant is obviously in high demand.

Here are some of the best spots where you can farm Bruiseweed in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Bruiseweed farming spots in Classic WoW

Bruiseweed can be farmed in most mid-game leveling zones. It is most commonly found in places where players level between 20 and 30, meaning you’ll need to get to the end of the first level band in SoD phase one if you want to farm Bruiseweed comfortably.

The most effective zones where Bruiseweed can be farmed are Duskwood, the Wetlands, the Stonetalon Mountains, and the Hillsbrad Foothills. Within those zones, the Windshear Crag subzone in Stonetalon and the southwestern shores of Hillsbrad (near the Murloc camps) are going to be best.

Bruiseweed can be found all over the Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend running around these zones in a spiral-like motion starting from the outside until you encounter enough Bruiseweed to fill your bags. If you cover your tracks well enough, you’re going to be encountering Bruiseweed passively while exploring zones where it’s located. It’s best to stay in the same zone and get used to farming an effective route that you’re comfortable with instead of bouncing around between zones where Bruiseweed can be found.

It’s relatively ineffective to jump from zone to zone when farming herbs and mining nodes in Classic WoW as there is usually a high rate of competition for certain reagents and you’ll want to do what you can to get a stranglehold on just one zone. When farming Bruiseweed, you should establish yourself on one farming route and remain patient; spawn timers can be lengthy, and the rate at which you gather Bruiseweed can be intermittent at best.