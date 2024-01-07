Where to find a Bronze Tube in WoW Classic

Some quests in World of Warcraft are extremely simple and only require you to show up at the quest giver’s doorstep with one item in hand. In some cases, you can purchase that item and have it ready for the quest giver before you even accept their quest.

One such quest where that rings true is “Look to the Stars,” an Alliance-only quest that begins in Darkshire and requires you to bring a Bronze Tube to an NPC named Viktori Prsim’Antras.

While Look to the Stars is a simple quest by nature, tracking down a Bronze Tube can be a bit of a chore. It’s only sold by a certain number of vendors, each of whom has a limited stock of tubes that players on each WoW server can purchase. Here’s how you can overcome this tricky caveat and complete Look to the Stars in WoW Classic.

Where to buy a Bronze Tube for Look to the Stars in Classic WoW

Herble Baubbletump is one of the many engineering vendors you can buy a Bronze Tube from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bronze Tube can be purchased from several reagent vendors across Azeroth. The easiest way to get a Bronze Tube for Look to the Stars is by heading to one of the nearest buildings in Darkshire after speaking with Viktori Prism’Antras. After picking up the quest, head up Darkshire’s main road towards the flight master and seek out an engineering supplies merchant named Herble Baubbletump.

Herble Baubbletump is a gnomish vendor with a bald head and a stark white beard, and he can be found at coordinates [78, 48] in Duskwood. Baubbletump is one of the many vendors in WoW Classic who has a Bronze Tube in his inventory. However, the tube is a limited-supply item, and Baubbletump only carries one at a time. If another player on your server buys the Bronze Tube before you, you’ll have to wait until he restocks his inventory.

Alternatively, you could head to another engineering vendor, such as Mazk Snipeshot in Booty Bay, Loslor Rudge in Dun Morogh, or Billibub Cogspinner to see if they have the Bronze Tube in their inventory. We recommend visiting one of these vendors and purchasing a Bronze Tube before heading down to Darkshire and starting Look to the Stars.

If you can’t find a Bronze Tube from any engineering vendors and they’re all out of stock, you can always buy the item off the Auction House, as it is bind-on-equip. However, you’ll likely be paying an increased price if you buy it from a player looking to make a profit.