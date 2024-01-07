WoW SoD: Where to buy the Elite Shoulders in WoW Classic

They're some of the best shoulderguards mail classes can get in phase one of SoD.

If you’re a Warrior or Paladin who just hit max level in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, there’s a set of mail shoulderguards that are easily obtainable, and you should definitely make it a priority to get your hands on them.

These uncommon quality shoulders are known simply as the Elite Shoulders, and are purchasable from a variety of vendors. If you’re looking for pre-Blackfathom Deeps gear, or haven’t been able to get lucky with your shoulder drops via dungeons or quests, you can seek out one of the vendors that sell these shoulders to instantly give your build a boost.

Here’s where you can buy the Elite Shoulders in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Elite Shoulders vendor locations

Piter Verance is one of the NPC’s Alliance players can purchase the Elite Shoulders from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elite Shoulders give stats of +6 Strength and +5 Stamina, making them exceptionally strong for mail-wearers in the first phase of the Season of Discovery. The shoulders require your character to be at least level 25 if you want to equip them, which technically makes them an endgame item during the first phase of SoD.

You can purchase these shoulders from five different vendors throughout the world, although their stock is limited, so if another player on your server buys them, you’ll have to wait until the vendor restocks to get them for yourself (or seek out another vendor who sells the shoulders).

Horde players’ chances of earning the Elite Shoulders are a bit more limited than their Alliance counterparts, as there are only two Horde-friendly vendors on Azeroth that have the item in their inventory and will sell to Horde members. Those two vendors are Nizzik in the Windshear Crag section of the Stonetalon Mountains and the Dark Iron Entrepreneur, who can be found in Dun Modr in the northern Wetlands.

Alliance players can purchase the Elite Shoulders from those two neutral vendors, plus three Alliance-friendly merchants. These options include Wenna Silkbeard, who can be found in the marshes of the northwestern Wetlands at coordinates [25, 25], Robert Aebischer, the armorsmith in Southshore, and Piter Verance, the armorer found on Theramore Isle.

We don’t recommend tunneling heavily on these shoulders, as there are definitely better options that you’re going to get not just from completing level 25 dungeons and raids during SoD, but also in the second phase of the new season. While the Elite Shoulders are a strong starting point, they are replaceable.