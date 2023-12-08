How to complete the Fire Taboo quest in WoW Classic

This one's among the most infamous and annoying-to-complete quests in all of WoW Classic.

Fire Taboo is one of the most infamous quests in all of Vanilla World of Warcraft, mostly because of how ridiculously low the drop rate is for its objective, Crude Flint.

Fire Taboo requires you to simply collect nine pieces of Crude Flint from the Mosshide gnolls in the Wetlands. And while this task seems relatively easy on paper, the waters get a lot more muddy once you realize just how absurdly low your chances are for getting even one Crude Flint from these mobs.

Here’s how you can complete Fire Taboo in WoW Classic and efficiently farm enough Crude Flint to eventually turn in this headache of a quest.

Where to find Crude Flint in WoW Classic | What is the drop rate for Crude Flint?

You’ll often be engaged in combat with gnolls throughout the entirety of this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fire Taboo cannot be started until you complete its prerequisite quest, Blisters on the Land. That quest doesn’t require you to loot anything off the gnolls in the southern part of the zone, but once you’re required to take down the tougher gnolls to the west, you’ll have to pray to the RNG gods that the drop chance for Crude Flint falls in your favor.

To complete Fire Taboo, you’ll need to acquire nine Crude Flint, which only drops from Mosshide gnolls—specifically, Mosshide Brutes, Trappers, Fenrunners, Mystics, and Alphas—on the west side of the Wetlands. Their camps can be found throughout the marshes of the zone, in between Menethil Harbor and the main road leading into the Arathi Highlands.

The drop rate for Crude Flint is abnormally low. In my experience completing the quest, about one in every eight Mosshide Brutes, Trappers, and Fenrunners dropped one piece of Crude Flint. It took a few dozen kills to eventually get the nine pieces of Crude Flint required for the quest.

The best way, in my experience, to complete this quest is to farm the mobs on the exterior edges of each gnoll camp. You definitely don’t want to take on the big groups of gnolls that are all packed together without a group. Plus, a group will only lessen your chances of getting Crude Flint as you’ll have to share the loot with other people.

Completing this quest solo and only taking on one mob at a time is going to be a bit painful, but the experience you get simply from killing mobs endlessly (combined with the XP you earn from eventually turning it in) will be worth it. I earned about half of my experience bar in between levels 23 and 24 during the Season of Discovery just farming Crude Flint for Fire Taboo.