WoW SoD: List of all Shaman pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Embrace the elements.

Shamans are one of the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft, with Season of Discovery adding even more dimension to the class. With multiple DPS, tank, and healer builds available, you’ll want to check your BiS pre-raid gear.

The new rune mechanic has given Shamans an official, viable tank build after several decades of waiting. Depending on your spec, the stats you need to prioritize can vary wildly. Whereas Elemental DPS need traditional cloth armor with high Intellect, melee classes require Agility and Stamina.

If you are a Shaman in in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery trying to hunt down the best gear for your spec, here’s what you need to do.

Best Shaman pre-raid BiS gear in WoW SoD

Shamans are undoubtedly the most varied class in World of Warcraft Classic, able to play all three roles: DPS, healer, and tank. The new rune mechanic allows players to explore this class even further.

Runes like Shield Mastery and Molten Blasts are essential for Shaman tanks. Enhancement DPS players now also have the option of choosing between one-handed or two-handed options. Though Season of Discovery added an entirely new role, you can still play the traditional DPS and healing roles.

The Shaman tank and melee DPS, both one-handed and two-handed, share many Agility, Strength, and Stamina pieces of gear. Shaman healers and Enhancement gear is usually like more traditional cloth casters rather than leather armor. Below are our picks for the best gear across all Shaman builds.

Shaman Tank and Enhancement DPS BiS gear

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Humbert’s HelmHeadQuest reward for Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills.
Scout’s MedallionNeckReputation reward for the Warsong Outriders PvP faction.
Dark Leather ShouldersShouldersLeatherworking recipe.
Cape of the BrotherhoodChestDeadmines drop.
Bristlebark BindingsWristsWorld Drop.
Heavy Earthen GlovesHandsLeatherworking recipe.
Deftkin BeltWaistQuest reward for Je’neu of the Earthen Ring in Asheville.
Leggings of the FangLegsWailing Caverns drop.
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop
Seal of SylvanasRingQuest reward for Arugal Must Die in Shadowfang Keep.
HeadsplitterOne-Handed AxeWorld Drop
Beazel’s BasherOne-Handed MaceWorld Drop
Smite’s Mighty HammerTwo-Handed MaceDeadmines drop.
Commander’s CrestShieldShadowfang Keep

Shaman Healer and Elemental DPS BiS gear

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Shadow GogglesHeadEngineering recipe.
Glowing Green TalismanNeckWorld Drop.
Feline MantleShouldersShadowfang Keep drop.
Battle Healer’s Cape (Healer) CloakWarsong Outriders reputation reward.
Windsong DrapeCloakQuest reward for Free At Last in Thousand Needles.
Robes of ArugalChestShadowfang Keep drop.
Mindthrust BracersWristWorld Drop.
Serpent GlovesHandsWailing Caverns drop.
Belt of ArugalWaistShadowfang Keep drop.
Darkweave BreechesLegsWorld Drop.
Spidersilk BootsFeetTailoring recipe.
Deep Fathom RingRingWailing Caverns drop.
Advisor’s Gnarled StaffTwo-Handed StaffWarsong Outriders reputation reward.

