WoW SoD: List of all Shaman pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Shamans are one of the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft, with Season of Discovery adding even more dimension to the class. With multiple DPS, tank, and healer builds available, you’ll want to check your BiS pre-raid gear.
The new rune mechanic has given Shamans an official, viable tank build after several decades of waiting. Depending on your spec, the stats you need to prioritize can vary wildly. Whereas Elemental DPS need traditional cloth armor with high Intellect, melee classes require Agility and Stamina.
If you are a Shaman in in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery trying to hunt down the best gear for your spec, here’s what you need to do.
Best Shaman pre-raid BiS gear in WoW SoD
Shamans are undoubtedly the most varied class in World of Warcraft Classic, able to play all three roles: DPS, healer, and tank. The new rune mechanic allows players to explore this class even further.
Runes like Shield Mastery and Molten Blasts are essential for Shaman tanks. Enhancement DPS players now also have the option of choosing between one-handed or two-handed options. Though Season of Discovery added an entirely new role, you can still play the traditional DPS and healing roles.
The Shaman tank and melee DPS, both one-handed and two-handed, share many Agility, Strength, and Stamina pieces of gear. Shaman healers and Enhancement gear is usually like more traditional cloth casters rather than leather armor. Below are our picks for the best gear across all Shaman builds.
Shaman Tank and Enhancement DPS BiS gear
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Humbert’s Helm
|Head
|Quest reward for Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillsbrad Foothills.
|Scout’s Medallion
|Neck
|Reputation reward for the Warsong Outriders PvP faction.
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Shoulders
|Leatherworking recipe.
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Chest
|Deadmines drop.
|Bristlebark Bindings
|Wrists
|World Drop.
|Heavy Earthen Gloves
|Hands
|Leatherworking recipe.
|Deftkin Belt
|Waist
|Quest reward for Je’neu of the Earthen Ring in Asheville.
|Leggings of the Fang
|Legs
|Wailing Caverns drop.
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop
|Seal of Sylvanas
|Ring
|Quest reward for Arugal Must Die in Shadowfang Keep.
|Headsplitter
|One-Handed Axe
|World Drop
|Beazel’s Basher
|One-Handed Mace
|World Drop
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Two-Handed Mace
|Deadmines drop.
|Commander’s Crest
|Shield
|Shadowfang Keep
Shaman Healer and Elemental DPS BiS gear
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Shadow Goggles
|Head
|Engineering recipe.
|Glowing Green Talisman
|Neck
|World Drop.
|Feline Mantle
|Shoulders
|Shadowfang Keep drop.
|Battle Healer’s Cape (Healer)
|Cloak
|Warsong Outriders reputation reward.
|Windsong Drape
|Cloak
|Quest reward for Free At Last in Thousand Needles.
|Robes of Arugal
|Chest
|Shadowfang Keep drop.
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Wrist
|World Drop.
|Serpent Gloves
|Hands
|Wailing Caverns drop.
|Belt of Arugal
|Waist
|Shadowfang Keep drop.
|Darkweave Breeches
|Legs
|World Drop.
|Spidersilk Boots
|Feet
|Tailoring recipe.
|Deep Fathom Ring
|Ring
|Wailing Caverns drop.
|Advisor’s Gnarled Staff
|Two-Handed Staff
|Warsong Outriders reputation reward.