How to get the Mindthrust Bracers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Filling out your best-in-slot build in World of Warcraft Classic can always be a difficult task, and now that the parameters have changed in the Season of Discovery, the grind to a “perfect build” is definitely going to be altered.

With the level cap sitting at just 25 in the first phase of the new season, all of the items you might be used to leveling with have become integral parts of your endgame best-in-slot loadout. For cloth-wearing spellcasters, one of the most peculiar slots in your build is going to be the wrist slot. While this slot doesn’t tend to give as many stats as some of the more high-profile item slots like your chest, helmet, and legs, one of the sneakily strongest items in the first phase of SoD can be applied there.

The Mindthrust Bracers, which are an incredibly rare world drop, are the absolute best item you can apply to your wrist slot if you’re a DPS-focused caster. Shadow Priests, Mages, and Warlocks should be on the lookout for the Mindthrust Bracers in phase one of SoD as they’re going to be a high-octane DPS booster. Here’s how you can get them for yourself.

What is the drop rate for the Mindthrust Bracers in WoW Classic SoD?

Mages will definitely want these bracers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mindthrust Bracers are exceptionally rare, so don’t depend on making your build rely on them. While they’re definitely useful and are likely going to be your best-in-slot option if you’re a spellcaster, you shouldn’t bank on them being in your build unless you’re extremely lucky, extremely persistent, or extremely wealthy.

The Mindthrust Bracers—which give stats of 17 Armor, -5 Stamina, and +9 Intellect—only drop off mobs in the Shadowfang Keep dungeon, according to WoW database Wowhead. Furthermore, the Mindthrust Bracers only drop off a few mobs in there, and their drop rate is well below one-tenth of one percent. You can choose to continuously farm Shadowfang Keep in hopes of getting these bracers, which is only worth it if you have immense amounts of time on your hands. Alternatively, you could buy them off the Auction House—they’re currently going for around 30 to 40 gold on SoD servers.

The Mindthrust Bracers are bind-on-equip, meaning they’re purchasable on the Auction House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mindthust Bracers give stats of -5 Stamina and +9 Intellect. While this tradeoff is definitely going to be averse to some players at first, you should keep in mind that as a caster, it’s your job to be a bit of a glass cannon. You don’t want to be up in the thick of things, so trading off Stamina (which boosts your max health) in favor of Intellect (which boosts your overall damage) is going to work for you in a positive direction. Don’t let the fact that these bracers have a negative stat attached to them drive you away from the +9 Intellect, which is the most you can get from any item in the wrist slot at this level bracket.