What level should you be to enter Shadowfang Keep in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

In phase one of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Shadowfang Keep is one of the tougher dungeons the game has to offer.

Although Shadowfang Keep is largely considered a mid-game dungeon in traditional WoW Classic, the level cap of 25 in the Season of Discovery has placed it squarely in the endgame. Shadowfang Keep is arguably one of the toughest endgame dungeons in phase one, and it’s most easily completable around level 24 to 25. But, with a skilled group, you can enter the dungeon a little bit earlier, taking on the threats within at about level 22 or 23. We recommend, however, that at least a majority of your group members—especially the tank and DPS players—are at least level 23. The higher the level of your group’s most effective damage dealers, the more optimal your run will be.

You don’t want to have anyone in your group undergeared or underleveled when entering Shadowfang Keep. The dungeon is one of the more challenging instances in the Season of Discovery as nearly every mob inside hits like a truck, and plenty of them are stacked on top of each other. Pulls are difficult and you must be calculated if you want to find success.

Furthermore, if you’re reckless and callous with your pulling strategy, you’ll find that the run back to the dungeon after you wipe is one of the worst in the game, especially if you’re an Alliance player. Since Silverpine Forest is a Horde-only zone, Alliance members will have to run back from Southshore in the Hillsbrad Foothills to retrieve their corpse inside the dungeon—so, seriously, make it a point to be well-geared and well-prepared.

Is it worth doing Shadowfang Keep in WoW Classic SoD?

Shadowfang Keep in Silverpine Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shadowfang Keep is one of the best dungeons in WoW SoD for farming both experience and gear. But you’re going to have to wait if you want some of that sweet loot, considering that much of the gear that drops in Shadowfang Keep requires you to be level 24. So, if you go in there earlier, you’re going to find that you’ll need to be at or near the level cap to make the most of anything that drops for you (or simply hold onto it until you can equip it).

While Shadowfang Keep is definitely doable at level 22 or 23, you’re going to want to be pushing level 25 if you want to breeze through the dungeon. Chances are, you’re going to be coming back to Shadowfang Keep plenty of times in phase one, anyway, as the dungeon has a ton of pre-raid best-in-slot gear to obtain. Outside of Blackfathom Deeps, SFK is the place to be for solid gear upgrades, especially for spellcasters hunting down the Robes of Arugal, and Strength DPS classes trying for Silverlaine’s Family Seal.