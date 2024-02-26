WoW SoD: How to start and complete The Grand Betrayal quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In traditional Classic WoW, Gnomeregan is a five-player dungeon that’s typically available to complete in your late 20s or early 30s. With that in mind, The Grand Betrayal is a quest that only requires level 25 in the typical version of the game.

Recommended Videos

In the revamped Season of Discovery, however, Gnomeregan was transformed into an endgame, level 40 raid for the second phase of the season. Thus, The Grand Betrayal is a level 40 quest in SoD.

Here’s how to start and complete The Grand Betrayal in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery: The Grand Betrayal Gnomeregan quest guide

Reach the end of the new Gnomeregan raid to complete this quest. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nothing has changed about the starting point or objective of The Grand Betrayal during the Season of Discovery. You still pick the quest up from High Tinker Mekkatorque in Ironforge’s Tinker Town subsection, and the quest still requires you to kill Mekgineer Thermaplugg, the final boss of Gnomeregan, as its only objective. The only difference is that the quest requires you to be level 40 for it to even show up on your radar.

The same can be said for all Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic SoD. Any quest related to the dungeon that previously could’ve been picked up before level 40 in traditional Classic WoW now requires you to hit that threshold as Blizzard doesn’t want players going into that raid and collecting all of its objectives before hitting the endgame level in phase two of SoD.

Once you clear Gnomeregan and defeat Mekgineer Thermaplugg, you can return to High Tinker Mekkatorque in Ironforge to complete the quest. The Grand Betrayal’s rewards have been upped in the Season of Discovery to give more armor and more stats as a reflection of the higher level required for the quest.