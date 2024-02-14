WoW SoD: How to get tier gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Tier gear has arrived in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, and there are a couple of ways to get it.

Normally, tier gear is available at level 60 when you’re clearing iconic raids like Molten Core, Ahn’Qiraj, and Naxxramas. Now, the endgame in Season of Discovery encompasses levels 25, 40, 50, and 60, and players can gear up with tier gear as a reward for killing raid bosses.

Tier gear is usually class or armor type-specific gear that grants players additional bonuses when they equip two or four pieces from the same tier set. These bonuses are usually different depending on whether you’re playing a healer, caster DPS, melee DPS, or tank. So, here’s how to get tier gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get tier gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get tier gear by defeating raid bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The easiest way to get tier gear is to head out to raids in Season of Discovery and clear them. So far, the only two raids you can clear are Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan, but more raids are set to follow in the future phases of Season of Discovery.

While killing bosses is the only way to get tier gear in Blackfathom Deeps, you can get tier gear in Gnomeregan from tokens as well as bosses.

Gear from these raids offer a bonus when you collect two pieces of tier gear, and another bonus when you get the third one. You usually want to get all three pieces because they truly unlock your class’s full potential—but don’t be scared to replace them for an Epic-quality gear piece if it’s clearly an upgrade.

How to get tier tokens in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get tier tokens by defeating Gnomeregan bosses and looting token items. These tokens are slot-specific, but all classes can roll on them. If you’re lucky enough to get a token, you need to take it to a vendor, where you can choose the piece of gear you want for that slot. You’re free to choose any piece of gear for that slot.

All tier tokens in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Tier tokens drop in Gnomeregan, but not Blackfathom Depths. Three tier tokens can drop in Gnomeregan:

Power Depleted Chest – used to buy a chest piece of your choice

of your choice Power Depleted Legs – used to buy a leg piece of your choice

of your choice Power Depleted Boots – used to buy boots of your choice

Where to turn in tier tokens in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can exchange tier tokens for real gear by talking to female gnome called Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket inside Gnomeregan. She’s in The Clean Zone that you can reach by heading to the right from the entrance, then entering the second room on your left. Follow the path, and you will find Ziri near a few nifty Gnomish devices.