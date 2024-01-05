WoW SoD: How to get the Ranger Bow in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Ranger Bow is one of the rarest drops you can acquire during the first phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. This bow is one of the best ranged weapons in the game, especially during the first level bracket of the new season.

The Ranger Bow, which is one of the strongest rare (blue) quality items in WoW, requires level 20 to use and is equippable by any class that can use a bow in WoW Classic. This includes Warriors, Hunters, and Rogues, although the weapon is especially strong in the hands of a Hunter as that class uses bows as its primary source of damage.

Here’s how you can farm enough mobs to potentially get lucky and earn the rare Ranger Bow in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Ranger Bow drop rate and source

The Wetlands’ Gnolls have a chance to drop the bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the Ranger Bow is to be an extremely lucky (or persistent) player. The Ranger Bow drops off mobs in the open world at a random rate, with the chance that it falls into your hands being exceptionally low. According to WoW database and coverage site Wowhead, the Ranger Bow’s drop rate is below one-tenth of one percent for certain mobs.

Certain level-appropriate, mid-20s mobs have been documented to drop the Ranger Bow, with relatively high drop rates belonging to the Felguard demons in the southeastern corner of Ashenvale near Splintertree Post, as well as the Gnolls that occupy the western marshes and rivers of the Wetlands. The bow can also be earned in leveling dungeons such as the Stockades, Razorfen Kraul, and the Scarlet Monastery, although you might have a bit of a tougher time completing those instances than you would farming mobs out in the open.

If you’re not keen on spending time out in the wilds and farming as many mobs as possible for a chance to acquire the bow, you can always head to the Auction House and buy it from there as it is a bind-on-equip item. The Ranger Bow costs a little under 13 gold on the SoD Auction House, at time of publication, although this price varies by server.

Auction House data was tracked on Living Flame (U.S.) for the use of this article. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend farming gold off mobs that have a chance to drop the bow. If you’re insistent on getting the Ranger Bow, we recommend the Gnolls in the Wetlands (Mosshide Brutes, Trappers, and Fenrunners, for example) as they drop plenty of gold and cloth and each have a chance to yield the Ranger Bow.