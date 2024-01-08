WoW SoD: How to get the Outlaw Sabre in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's one of the best one-handed weapons in SoD, but you can only get it by raiding.

One of the best one-handed weapons available to Classic WoW players during the first phase of the new Season of Discovery is the Outlaw Sabre, a high-damage weapon that is only available to players brave enough to dive into the Blackfathom Deeps raid.

While it doesn’t yield any bonuses to primary stats like Agility or Stamina, the Outlaw Sabre does have a mighty bonus of +15 Attack Power attached to it, making it one of the most straightforward and effective weapons you can add to your build—especially if you play a class like a Rogue, which has a reliance on interweaving auto attacks with abilities.

Here’s how you can get the Outlaw Sabre from the Blackfathom Deeps raid in WoW‘s Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic: Strange Water Globe quest turn-in location and reward

After defeating Baron Aquanis, the first boss in the new Blackfathom Deeps raid, you’ll automatically receive an item called the “Strange Water Globe,” which you can bring to an NPC located outside the raid for a reward. Simply click on the Strange Water Globe in your inventory after defeating Baron Aquanis, accept the quest that pops up on your screen, and return the globe to the Zoram’gar Outpost once you clear the raid.

Bring the Strange Water Globe to Je’neu Sancrea back at the Zoram’gar Outpost in the very northwestern corner of Ashenvale. Once there, you can select either the Witch’s Finger off-hand item or the Outlaw Sabre as your reward.

Keep in mind this version of the quest to return the Strange Water Globe is available to Horde players only. If you play on the Alliance side of the faction divide, you’ll have to turn the globe back to an NPC in Darkshore, and you won’t be able to earn the Outlaw Sabre or the Witch’s Finger. Instead of these items being available to you as potential rewards, you’ll be given a portal from the Alliance town of Auberdine to the Zoram Strand, making travel to the Blackfathom Deeps raid easier.