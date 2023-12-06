How to get to Zoram Strand in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's how to get to the open-world area where Blackfathom Deeps is located.

If you’re an endgame player in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll be making some frequent trips to the Zoram Strand over the next few months.

As long as Blackfathom Deeps is the current endgame raid, you should be getting accustomed to and familiar with the area as it’s the open-world area that’s most closely associated with the raid. If you’re looking to get to Blackfathom Deeps to join your raiding party or you’re simply looking to kill some Naga in the area, you’re going to need to hoof it.

Here’s how you can get to the Zoram Strand in WoW Classic and start completing some of the top endgame content that the Season of Discovery has to offer.

Where to find the Zoram Strand in WoW Classic

The Zoram Strand is located in the northwestern corner of Ashenvale, and it’s most easily accessible and recognizable by the trail that leads toward it. You can find this trail just off the path leading out of Maestra’s Post in Ashenvale.

Alliance players can reach the Zoram Strand by either heading west from Astranaar until you reach the corner of the zone or by following the road south out of Darkshore. Horde members have it a little easier, though. While you’ll initially have to make your way to the Zoram Strand via roads in Ashenvale or Darkshore, the Horde is blessed with a flight master that makes returning to the area much more convenient. That Horde-only flight master is located at the Zoram’gar Outpost, roughly found at coordinates [12, 34].

The Zoram Strand is relatively dangerous as the area is filled with Naga who are all out to kill you. Plus, the entrance to Blackfathom Deeps is packed with dangerous mobs who will also make your time on the Zoram Strand tougher. Make sure you arrive with your raid group ready to battle when you start approaching the Deeps.